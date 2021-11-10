College basketball report

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 27 points to help No. 6 Michigan open with an 88-76 win over Buffalo on Wednesday night.
The Wolverines started strong in their season opener, leading by as much as 21 points in the first half and going ahead 51-36 at halftime, before coming out flat in the second half.
The Bulls were much more aggressive and it paid off, allowing them to cut the deficit to five points with five-plus minutes left.
Caleb Houstan helped Michigan pull away, making a 3-pointer to give the Wolverines a 15-point lead with 3:12 left. The highly touted freshman finished with 11 points and six rebounds.
Terrance Williams scored 15 points for the Wolverines.
Buffalo's Jeenathan Williams scored a career-high 32 points, Ronaldo Segu had 15 points and Josh Mballa added 13.
Rutgers 73, Lehigh 70: Cliff Omoruyi had 16 points with nine rebounds and Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points with 10 rebounds to lead Rutgers past Lehigh in overtime.
Omoruyi had a pair of dunks in overtime, one coming on Rutgers’ first possession to put the Scarlet Knights up 65-63, and they never looked back.
Lehigh led by as many as seven, 36-29, late in the first half and Rutgers went into the half getting booed off their home court, trailing 36-31.
Lehigh was led by Marques Wilson, who had a game-high 21 points.
Penn State 75, Youngstown St. 59: Seth Lundy, Sam Sessoms and John Harrar combined for 56 points as Penn State was in control almost the entire way in its season opener.
Lundy had 23 points for the Nittany Lions, who shot 51.7% from the field and had a 43-25 advantage in rebounding. Sessoms contributed 17 points and eight assists while Harrar had 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Michael Akuchie led the Penguins with 22 points and 10 rebounds.
Florida State 105, Pennsylvania 70: The 20th-ranked Seminoles had four players score 14 or more points in rolling to an easy win in their season opener.
Malik Osborne led with 18 points and 13 rebounds while Anthony Polite netted 17 and Rayquan Evans and Caleb Mills 14 apiece.
Kirkwood 83, Black Hawk 80: Jacob Profit scored 25 points as Black Hawk took national power Kirkwood into overtime before falling.
Garang Deng and Donyae McCaskill added 16 points apiece for the Braves. Former Davenport Central star Keshawn Pegues had 6 points and 11 rebounds.
Blake Brinkmeyer led Kirkwood with 22 points and 13 rebounds.
Women’s
Kirkwood 83, Black Hawk 30: Kirkwood raced out to a 55-14 halftime lead and cruised to an easy victory over Black Hawk.
The Bravettes (0-1) shot just 14% from the field and committed 26 turnovers in the loss.
Kirkwood (3-0) was led by Tasia Jordan, who scored 18 points off the bench with Dom Rodriguez adding 13. Former Wilton High School star Kortney Drake had 10 points and led the Eagles with nine rebounds.