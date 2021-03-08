College basketball report

Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham is the fourth freshman to be selected as the Big 12 player of the year by the league's coaches.
Cunningham led the Big 12's all-conference team released Monday, joining guards Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell from regular-season champion Baylor, guard Austin Reaves from Oklahoma and West Virginia forward Derek Culver on the first team.
The last freshman picked by Big 12 coaches as the league's top player was Marcus Smart, also from Oklahoma State, in 2013. The others were Michael Beasley from Kansas Sate in 2008, a year after Kevin Durant from Texas was player of the year.
Baylor's Scott Drew was selected as the Big 12 coach of the year for the second season in a row.
Iowa State, which was winless in the Big 12, had two players honored. Rasir Bolton was named to the third team with Jalen Coleman-Lands making the honorable mention list.
Bolton led the Cyclones with 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists as a junior, ranking seventh in the league in scoring and eighth in assists. Coleman-Lands, who previously played at Illinois and DePaul, averaged 14.3 points and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range.
McDermott reinstated: Creighton announced Monday it has lifted Greg McDermott's suspension for making racially insensitive remarks to his players after a game last week.
McDermott created a firestorm for twice using the term “plantation” as part of an analogy urging team unity. The university suspended McDermott indefinitely on Thursday after he had coached in a Wednesday loss at Villanova.
Assistant coach Alan Huss was in charge of the 17th-ranked Bluejays for their 93-73 home win over Butler on Saturday. McDermott will be with team for the Big East Tournament this week and the NCAA Tournament that begins next week.
Athletic director Bruce Rasmussen said he and university President the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson had discussions with players and their parents, former players and recruits as well as other stakeholders.
Lansing let go: Indiana State will not extend the contract of men’s basketball coach Greg Lansing.
Lansing, a former Iowa assistant coach, was 181-164 in 11 seasons at Indiana State, including 15-10 this season. The Sycamores won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament and played in the NCAA tournament during Lansing's first season. He had six winning seasons.
West Coast semifinals: Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary's 78-55 in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Bulldogs (25-0) dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Gonzaga shot 53% to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season.
Southern finals: Isaiah Miller scored 25 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and had six assists as top-seeded UNC Greensboro earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament with a 69-61 win over seventh-seeded Mercer in the Southern Conference championship.
Sun Belt finals: Michael Almonacy scored a career-high 32 points with six 3-pointers and Appalachian State upset two-time defending champion Georgia State 80-73 to win the Sun Belt Conference championship and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2000.
It was an improbable run for fourth-seeded Appalachian State (17-11), which lost six of its final seven regular-season games before winning four games in four nights — including two in overtime.