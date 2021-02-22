College basketball report

STILLWATER, Okla. — Freshman Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and got plenty of help from his supporting cast as Oklahoma State upset No. 18 Texas Tech in overtime on Monday night.
Kalib Boone added 18 points and Avery Anderson III 16 for the Cowboys (15-6, 8-6 Big 12), who held Tech to just four points in the extra period.
Mac McClung led the Red Raiders (14-8, 6-7 Big 12) with 17 points.
USC 72, Oregon 58: Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to 72-58 victory.
The Trojans (19-4, 13-3) moved into sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 by dominating the Ducks with just a seven-man rotation. Second-leading rebounder Isaiah Mobley strained his right calf earlier in the day and missed his first start of the season.
LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points each for Oregon, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Ducks (14-5, 9-4) came in tied with USC and UCLA at three losses apiece in league play.
Eaddy scored USC's first nine points — all on 3-pointers — and the Trojans raced to a 17-1 lead while the Ducks missed their first 12 shots. Eaddy, a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, hit five 3s in the half, his last one giving USC a 23-point cushion, its largest of the period.
The Trojans made 17 of 26 shots in the half. Oregon missed seven of eight 3-pointers and shot 10 of 29 from the floor.
Iona pauses again: Iona’s first season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino is halted again, this time until the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Gaels, who recently returned from the longest pause in Division I this season, announced Monday they won’t be able to play their final five conference games because of a positive COVID-19 result by a Tier I member of the program. Subsequent quarantine and isolation protocols left them without the required number of players.
Iona returned from a 51-day pause on Feb. 12 against Manhattan, its first game since Dec. 23. That was supposed to begin a stretch of 10 games in 22 days before the MAAC Tournament in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Pitino said he had tested positive during the previous pause, estimating that about half the team has had the coronavirus this season. Isaiah Ross, a former Davenport West player, is the team’s leading scorer at 20.5 points per game.
Penn sidelined: The Drake basketball team improved its record to 23-2 with a come-from-behind 74-63 victory over Evansville on Monday, but the Bulldogs have lost point guard Roman Penn for the rest of the season with an injury to his left foot.