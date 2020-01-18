College basketball report

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s title chase.

Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover, a sequence that all but sealed a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals in the Blue Devils’ famously hostile home arena.

The Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) claimed the only regular-season meeting between the teams and put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings. More impressively, the Cardinals won despite league-leading scorer Jordan Nwora finishing with just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.

Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68: Freddie Gillespie had 17 points, four rebounds and four blocks and Devonte Bandoo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help No. 2 Baylor rally past Oklahoma State for the Bears’ 14th straight victory. Oklahoma State has lost five in a row.