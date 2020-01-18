College basketball report

DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman David Johnson had a season-high 19 points and No. 11 Louisville hung on down the stretch to beat No. 3 Duke 79-73 on Saturday night in a key matchup in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s title chase.
Malik Williams added two free throws with 16 seconds left and followed immediately with a transition dunk off a turnover, a sequence that all but sealed a grind-it-out win for the Cardinals in the Blue Devils’ famously hostile home arena.
The Cardinals (15-3, 6-1 ACC) claimed the only regular-season meeting between the teams and put themselves in a tie with No. 9 Florida State atop the league standings. More impressively, the Cardinals won despite league-leading scorer Jordan Nwora finishing with just six points on 3-for-12 shooting.
Baylor 75, Oklahoma State 68: Freddie Gillespie had 17 points, four rebounds and four blocks and Devonte Bandoo scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help No. 2 Baylor rally past Oklahoma State for the Bears’ 14th straight victory. Oklahoma State has lost five in a row.
DePaul 79, Butler 66: Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, Jalen Coleman-Lands added 20 and DePaul upset No. 5 Butler. Coleman-Lands was 3 for 5 from 3-point range as the Blue Demons knocked off a team ranked in the top five for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006.
Florida 69, Auburn 47: Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and led Florida to victory over No. 4 Auburn. The 6-foot-10 Payne dominated in the paint, scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups, and creating a mismatch nightmare for Auburn (15-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference).
Florida State 83, Miami 79: The No. 9-ranked Florida State Seminoles forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation Saturday to earn their ninth consecutive victory. Sophomore Devin Vassell led Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists.
Kansas State 84, West Virginia 68: Cartier Diarra tied a career high with 25 points, Xavier Sneed added 16, Dujuan Gordon had a career-high 15, and Kansas State held off No. 12 West Virginia for their first win in Big 12 play.
Arizona 75, Colorado 54: Dylan Smith and Josh Green both scored 13 points, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji each added 12, and Arizona cruised past No. 20 Colorado.
Kansas 66, Texas 57: Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points, including the final seven of the game for Kansas, leading the No. 6 Jayhawks over Texas. Dotson made a long 3-pointer with 2:49 to play, then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds.
Seton Hall 82, St. John’s 79: Myles Powell scored 23 of his 29 points in the second half and No. 18 Seton Hall extended its winning streak to eight games.
Villanova 61, UConn 55: Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points and made the decisive three-point play that pushed No. 14 Villanova ahead for good.
Oregon 64, Washington 61: Payton Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime and No. 8 Oregon rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun Washington.
Kentucky 73, Arkansas 66: Nick Richards and No. 10 Kentucky kept their composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas. Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).
Houston 65, Wichita State 54: Fabian White scored 14 points as Houston used a balanced offense to beat No. 16 Wichita State.
Local men
Augustana 73, North Park 54: The visiting Vikings found their way in a big hurry in the second half to roll to a victory that was much tougher than the final score appeared.
Trailing 44-36 at the 14:10 mark of the second half, Augie reeled off a 17-0 run in the next 4:13 to turn the game en route to moving to 11-5, 5-2 with a third straight victory. Augie closed the game on a 36-10 run.
Pierson Wofford led the Augie charge with a game-high 26 points and had plenty of support. Lucas Simon added 14 points and Micah Martin 12, with each hauling down eight rebounds.
Izaiah Sanders' 14 points led three North Park players in double-digit scoring.
Local women
North Park 78, Augustana 70: Augustana came up just short after jumping out to an 18-18 first-quarter lead against CCIW-leading North Park.
Former Alleman standout Gabby Loiz and Mia Lambert led Augie's balanced scoring attack with 15 points each. Former Rock Island standout Lauren Hall added 11 and Jeni Crane 10 as the Vikings fell to 8-8, 3-4 in league play. Lex Jones was held to eight points, but grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds.
Jayla Johnson led North Park (13-3, 6-1) with 26 points.