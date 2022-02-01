COLLEGE BASKETBALL REPORT

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 71, Kishwaukee 57: Sevens were wild for the Black Hawk College women’s basketball team Tuesday evening.

With a team of just seven due to health and safety protocols, the Lady Braves held hosting Kishwaukee to just seven fourth-quarter points in a 71-57 Arrowhead Conference victory. It was BHC’s seventh straight victory.

The win moved the Lady Braves to 13-8, 4-0 in Arrowhead Conference play.

Sophomore Kayla Jones led three Lady Braves in double-digit scoring. She put up 20 points to go with her eight rebounds. Khloe Damm tossed in 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds and Lexi Nichols recorded a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double and dished out six assists. Former Sherrard standout Carley Whitsell grabbed 10 rebounds and added seven points.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Black Hawk 80, Kishwaukee 77: The Black Hawk College men’s basketball team used a good second half effort to rally for an 80-77 Arrowhead Conference victory over hosting Kishwaukee Tuesday evening.

Trailing 44-42 at halftime, the Braves outscored the Kougars 38-33 in the final 20 minutes for the victory.

BHC only had seven players score in the contest. Keyshawn Pegues led the winners with 17, Jacob Profit and Delaney Little each had 16 and Donyae McCaskill added 12.

Kishwaukee’s Jalen Smith led all scorers with a game-high 27 and Fredrick Reynolds added 20.

