COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kyle Young had a career-high 15 points and Kaleb Wesson added 13 to lead No. 10 Ohio State to an 86-51 rout of Stetson on Monday night.
The Buckeyes (4-0), who moved up six spots in the AP Top 25 after beating then-No. 10 Villanova last week, jumped out to a 28-3 lead against the overmatched Hatters (2-2), built a 42-14 halftime advantage and cruised in the second half.
Freshman D.J. Carton, from Bettendorf, had 10 points and Justin Ahrens had nine, hitting three 3-pointers. Young completed his double-double with 10 boards.
Rob Perry led Stetson with 17 points.
Michigan St. 94, Charleston So. 46: Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help No. 3 Michigan State tune up with a win over Charleston Southern.
The Spartans (3-1) were without starting forward Aaron Henry, who rolled both ankles in last week’s win over then-No. 12 Seton Hall.
Michigan State’s Gabe Brown made his first career start in place of Henry and the sophomore scored a season-high 12 points. Freshman Rocket Watts and Cassius Winston added 11 points apiece for the Spartans.
Kentucky 82, Utah Valley 74: Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 9 Kentucky survived another close game against what should have been a lesser opponent.
The Wildcats (3-1) dropped out of the No. 1 spot in The Associated Press Top 25 after losing at home to Evansville last week, and they had to overcome a late surge to hold off the Wolverines.
Kentucky led by 16 points early in the second half, but Utah Valley steadily chipped away until T.J. Washington’s 3-pointer got the Wolverines (3-1) within one at 68-67 with 3:26 remaining. Nate Sestina responded with a three-point play that helped the Wildcats pull away.
Auburn 91, Colgate 62: Samir Doughty scored 20 points, Austin Wiley had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Auburn rolled.
The Tigers improved to 5-0 for the first time in 15 years and used a 13-2 run to jump on their Patriot League foe early in the first half.
