Iowa State forward Cameron Lard announced last month that he planned to leave the Cyclones’ program.
On Monday, he announced his destination. He is entering the NBA draft.
The embattled 6-foot-9 forward broke the news on Instagram, noting that he reached the decision after consulting with his mother and ISU coach Steve Prohm. He said he plans to hire an agent with no intention of returning to college.
“I know I have a lot of hard work ahead of me,’’ he wrote, “but I truly believe the time is now for me to give this my all.’’
Lard started 16 of 29 games for the Cyclones as a freshman in 2017-18, averaging 12.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game.
However, he was suspended three times over the past two seasons and spent last summer in a wellness program. He ended up playing only 12.5 minutes per game in 24 games with ISU last season, averaging 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds per game.
He becomes the third Iowa State player with remaining eligibility to enter the draft, joining Talen Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton.
Guy stays in draft: Virginia star Kyle Guy said he has no plans to return to college for another season.
Guy, named the Most Outstanding Player in the Final Four after leading Virginia to the NCAA title, left open the possibility of returning to college when he entered the NBA draft last week but he said Monday on Twitter he will definitely stay in the draft.
The 6-foot-2 junior averaged 15.4 points per game last season.
Azubuike returning: Kansas center Udoka Azubuike will return for his senior season, giving coach Bill Self the 7-foot center he hoped to build his offense around last season.
Azubuike averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds before undergoing season-ending wrist surgery last season. The Jayhawks went on to finish 26-10 and lose in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Azubuike, who led the nation in field-goal percentage as a sophomore, briefly considered heading to the NBA. But the recovery from his wrist injury meant he could not participate in the NBA's combine or work out for NBA teams, making his return to Kansas a prudent decision.
Trial begins: Jury selection began Monday in the trial of an aspiring agent and a former amateur coach charged with bribing big-school coaches to boost their business prospects with amateur basketball players.
The trial of business manager Christian Dawkins and ex-amateur league director Merl Code began when U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos presided over the swearing-in of several dozen prospective jurors in Manhattan.
The trial is the second of three resulting from arrests made 19 months ago, when prosecutors described a widespread bribery scheme in which financial advisers and business managers allegedly paid assistant coaches and athletes' families to steer players to big-program schools.
