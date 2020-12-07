College basketball report

North Carolina State said its men's basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed.
The announcement came Monday before the teams were set to meet in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State says the schools will work toward potentially rescheduling the game.
The Wolfpack had to cancel Saturday’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut in the Huskies' home state after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test. That came a day after the team had beaten Massachusetts-Lowell there, though the school said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut as well as immediately after their arrival.
In a statement, Michigan said it has no current coronavirus issues.
Top teams unchanged: Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.
Gonzaga received 54 of 61 first-place votes from a national media panel while the Bears had the other seven. Iowa remained third after Luka Garza's monster week powered the Hawkeyes to another easy victory, Michigan State climbed four spots to No. 4 and Kansas jumped two spots to round out the top 5.
Richmond 77, Wofford 72: Jacob Gilyard and No. 19 Richmond stepped into uncharted territory and learned a lesson.
The Spiders, playing for the first time this season as a ranked team, scored the game's first 11 points Monday but needed Gilyard's 3-pointer with 19.5 seconds left to beat Wofford 77-72.
Gilyard led the Spiders (3-0) with 18 points and Grant Golden had 15. Richmond led almost throughout in a game that was arranged only two days earlier, but the Terriers (2-1) shot 55% after halftime and took their first lead with 4:32 remaining.
Storm Murphy led Wofford with 21 points and Messiah Jones had 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Louisville charges stand: The NCAA is standing by its charges of rules violations by Louisville, including holding the school being responsible for the conduct of sportswear supplier Adidas.
In its written reply sent to Louisville, obtained Monday by The Associated Press through an Open Records Request, college sports’ governing body acknowledged the school’s challenges against the men's basketball team but stood firm on its findings.
“It is not a violation of NCAA rules for a corporate entity to be a representative of an institution’s athletics interests,” the governing body stated in its Enforcement Written Reply sent to the school on Dec. 1. “However, an institution is responsible for NCAA rules violations committed by one of its representatives.”
The NCAA has submitted its reply and case statement to a hearing panel of the Committee on Infractions, Louisville and involved individuals.
Stanford now No. 1: Coach Tara VanDerveer and Stanford are the new No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll.
The Cardinal ascended to the top spot Monday after previous No. 1 South Carolina lost at home to then-No. 8 North Carolina State. Stanford received 24 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel.
