College basketball report

North Carolina State said its men's basketball game at Michigan on Wednesday has been postponed.

The announcement came Monday before the teams were set to meet in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. N.C. State says the schools will work toward potentially rescheduling the game.

The Wolfpack had to cancel Saturday’s “Bubbleville” matchup with Connecticut in the Huskies' home state after a member of the N.C State traveling party had a positive COVID-19 test. That came a day after the team had beaten Massachusetts-Lowell there, though the school said all program members had tested negative before traveling to Connecticut as well as immediately after their arrival.

In a statement, Michigan said it has no current coronavirus issues.

Top teams unchanged: Gonzaga and Baylor remained atop the AP Top 25 men's basketball poll Monday after their hotly anticipated weekend game in Indianapolis was called off about 90 minutes before tipoff because of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the Bulldogs' program.