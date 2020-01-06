College basketball report

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oscar Tshiebwe scored 12 points and Derek Culver had nine points and 12 rebounds to help lead No. 17 West Virginia to a 55-41 victory over Oklahoma State on Monday night.
Miles McBride also had 10 points for West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12), which is now 5-1 in its last six outings.
After defeating then-No. 5 Ohio State 67-59 on Dec. 29, the Mountaineers fell 60-53 to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday, but rebounded in a big way in this one, maintaining at least a double-digit lead for virtually the entire second half.
Lindy Waters had 12 points for Oklahoma State (9-5, 0-2), which is 2-5 in its last seven after starting the season 7-0. Waters became the 42nd player in OSU history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Cameron McGriff added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State missed senior guard Thomas Dziagwa, who sat out with the flu. Dziagwa is averaging 9.0 points per game and is shooting nearly 43% on 3s this year. He had started 45 consecutive contests.
Gonzaga still No.1: San Diego State survived a big test by beating a talented Utah State team on the road. Auburn kicked off the SEC season by winning at Mississippi State for the third time in its last 18 tries.
As the calendar flipped to a new year, the Aztecs and Tigers are the only undefeated Division I teams left.
Both moved up in the Associated Press poll released Monday.
The top three spots remained unchanged. No. 1 Gonzaga received 54 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel, with No. 2 Duke getting nine and No. 3 Kansas two. Baylor was No. 4.
Auburn (13-0) climbed three spots to No. 5, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-00. San Diego State (15-0) moved up six places to No. 7, the Aztecs' highest ranking since hitting No. 5 six years ago.
Women
Texas 81, Iowa State 75: Kristin Scott and Ashley Joens each had double-doubles for Iowa State but too many turnovers and some hot long-range shooting by Texas allowed the Longhorns to come away victorious at Hilton Coliseum.
Scott finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds while Joens added for 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Cyclones (9-4, 1-1 Big 12). But ISU committed 17 turnovers to only six for Texas (9-5, 1-1 Big 12).
The Longhorns, who made half of their 16 3-point field goal attempts, got 17 points apiece from Joyner Holmes and Lashann Higgs and 14 from Sug Sutton.
Holmes also grabbed eight rebounds although the visitors were outrebounded by ISU 42-28.
Indiana 83, Illinois 42: Indiana, ranked 12th in the latest Associated Press poll, took control from the very beginning on its way to routing the Illini.
The Hoosiers led 22-8 after one quarter, 43-19 at halftime and 65-29 through three quarters.
Ali Patberg led Indiana (13-2) with 19 points with Mackenzie Holmes adding 16 and Grace Berger 11.
Brandi Beasley led Illinois (9-5) with 11 points.