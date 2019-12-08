College basketball

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For Matt Haarms, defense will be the key to Purdue's success. If the Boilermakers have to win ugly, Haarms said so be it.
Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points and Haarms added 12 points to lead Purdue to a 58-44 victory over Northwestern in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Sunday.
“The outside shot didn’t go in at all throughout the entire game,” Haarms said. “I think we responded really well after the initial shock of ’none of our shots are falling.’ We knew this was going to be a game where we grind it out on defense. We had stops 10 of the last 11 possessions in the first half and it translated into the second half.”
The Boilermakers (6-3) closed the second half with a nice spurt as well. Purdue led 49-42 with 4:01 to go before reeling off nine straight points to take command. Stefanovic scored 10 points in the second half including a 3-pointer that capped the 9-0 run and ignited the crowd.
“He had some looks that didn’t go down in the first half,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said of Stefanovic. “At the end of the day, he has a good (stat) line, going 5 of 10 from field and 2 of 5 from 3s and not turning the ball over (in 34 minutes).”
For the second consecutive game, the Boilermakers started the 7-foot-3 Haarms and 6-9 Trevion Williams together. Haarms hit 5 of 9 shots and Williams hit 3 of 4 for eight points.
“We work together well offensively,” Haarms said. “We know how each other plays. If there is a question defensively, I think I have to do a better job guarding the (power forward).”
Pete Nance led Northwestern (4-4) with 14 points.
Michigan State 77, Rutgers 65: Cassius Winston had 23 points and seven assists, helping No. 11 Michigan State pull away to beat Rutgers in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
The Spartans (6-3) led by just two points midway through the second half before outscoring the Scarlet Knights 16-7 to take control.
Michigan State's Gabe Brown scored a season-high 14 points, starting in place of Rocket Watts, who is expected to be out for about a week with a leg injury. Xavier Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds while Aaron Henry added 12 points on 2 of 10 shooting from the field and 7 of 8 at the line.
Virginia 56, North Carolina 47: Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and No. 5 Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss with a victory against No. 7 North Carolina.
Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who lost 69-40 at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.
Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.
Gonzaga 83, Washington 76: Killian Tillie made a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired with 2:55 remaining and finished with 15 points, Joel Ayayi hit another 3 with 24 seconds left and No. 9 Gonzaga held off No. 22 Washington.
Control of the in-state rivalry remained on the east side of the state as the Bulldogs (10-1) could never pull away but made the key plays in the closing minutes to hold off the young Huskies (7-2). Gonzaga has won six straight in the series, with Washington’s last win coming in 2005.
Dayton 78, St. Mary’s 68: Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers in No. 19 Dayton's victory in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena.
Obi Toppin had 16 points and Trey Landers had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Flyers (7-1). They built 24-point leads in each half before the Gaels (9-2) briefly closed.
Florida State 72, Clemson 53: Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds as No. 17 Florida State made 15 3-point field goals in routing Clemson.
The Seminoles had hit only 11 three-pointers in their last three games combined. They were 1 for 17 in a win over Tennessee on Nov. 29.
Women
Creighton 57, UNI 54: Creighton closed the game on a 12-0 run to pick up the victory.
Northern Iowa was 19 for 45 from the field (42.2%), turned the ball over 16 times and was outrebounded, leading to 13 more shot attempts for the Bluejays.
Kam Finley was the only Panther in double figures, scoring a game-high 16 points.