College basketball

Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn and his team pride themselves on getting “kills”, or three defensive stops in a row. After letting a big early lead tumble into an eight-point deficit, the Vikings needed those defensive stops in key moments to battle back and beat Coe 84-78 Monday night at Carver Center.

Augustana (7-5) had to overcome some adversity after leading Coe (6-6) 26-11 early in the second quarter. The Kohawks finished the half on a 13-2 run in the closing 4:15, capped by a Taylor Huber offensive rebound and basket to take their first lead with one second left off a missed free throw.

Coe continued its run with six more points to start the third quarter, taking its biggest lead at 43-35.

Beinborn’s team had just two of those defensive stands, or “kills”, heading into the fourth quarter, which he said was the worst pace of the year. The Vikings reached their goal of four kills in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coe 28-19 in the final frame.

— Drake Lansman, Argus-Dispatch

Iowa State 80, North Alabama 72: Iowa State used a 12-0 third-quarter run to surge past North Alabama.