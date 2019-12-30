College basketball

Augustana women’s basketball coach Mark Beinborn and his team pride themselves on getting “kills”, or three defensive stops in a row. After letting a big early lead tumble into an eight-point deficit, the Vikings needed those defensive stops in key moments to battle back and beat Coe 84-78 Monday night at Carver Center.
Augustana (7-5) had to overcome some adversity after leading Coe (6-6) 26-11 early in the second quarter. The Kohawks finished the half on a 13-2 run in the closing 4:15, capped by a Taylor Huber offensive rebound and basket to take their first lead with one second left off a missed free throw.
Coe continued its run with six more points to start the third quarter, taking its biggest lead at 43-35.
Beinborn’s team had just two of those defensive stands, or “kills”, heading into the fourth quarter, which he said was the worst pace of the year. The Vikings reached their goal of four kills in the fourth quarter, outscoring Coe 28-19 in the final frame.
— Drake Lansman, Argus-Dispatch
Iowa State 80, North Alabama 72: Iowa State used a 12-0 third-quarter run to surge past North Alabama.
Ashley Joens led the Cyclones (8-3) with 22 points and 15 rebounds and ISU made 37 of 42 free throw attempts, tying a Hilton Coliseum record set six years ago against Iowa.
Kristin Scott added 17 points and nine rebounds along with two blocked shots while Rae Johnson contributed 16 points, five of them coming during the decisive 12-0 run.
Emma Wallen led North Alabama (9-3) with 19 points with Ivy Wallen finishing with 13 points and 12 assists.
Parking altered: Because Tuesday is a work day at the University of Iowa, parking for the Iowa-Illinois women's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena will be altered.
ADA patrons and individuals with WB40 permits are being asked to park in Lot 33, directly north of Lot 40, for the Hawkeyes' Big Ten home opener.
Iowa (9-3), which dropped its conference opener on Saturday at Nebraska, brings a 27-game win streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena into the 2 p.m. game against the Fighting Illini (9-3).
Men
Gonzaga 93, Detroit Mercy 72: Filip Petrusev scored 22 points as top-ranked Gonzaga beat Detroit Mercy.
Ryan Woolridge added 21 points and eight assists for Gonzaga (14-1), which earlier Monday retained the No. 1 ranking in the poll for the second week. Antoine Davis scored 31 points and Justin Miller 17 for Detroit Mercy (2-12).
Baylor 83, Jackson State 57: Jared Butler scored 18 points, Freddie Gillespie had another double-double and No. 6 Baylor won its ninth game in a row.
The Bears (10-1), playing for the first time in 12 days, missed their first six shots. They didn't score until MaCio Teague had a 3-point play after both teams went scoreless for nearly the first four minutes of the game.
Dayton 77, North Florida 59: Obi Toppin scored a career-high 31 points, most of them off dunks and layups, as No. 20 Dayton used its front-line advantage and pulled away from North Florida.
The Flyers (11-2) took advantage of their height mismatch and used their quickness to force 21 turnovers that set up easy baskets.
Rutgers 94, Caldwell 49: Jacob Young had 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists and Paul Mulcahy had 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting as Rutgers defeated Division II Caldwell.