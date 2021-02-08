David McCormack led Kansas (13-7) with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Christian Braun contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Wilson chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds Marcus Garrett also scored 17 points.

Freshman Cade Cunningham led the Cowboys (12-6) with 28 points.

Kansas not ranked: Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years on Monday, ending the Jayhawks' record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.

Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova's loss at St. John's to jump into the top three, rival Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5.

The real drama came not at the top of the poll, though, but at the bottom of it.

When Kansas and UCLA fell out this week, it left the AP Top 25 without the Jayhawks, Bruins and fellow bluebloods Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina — with their combined 33 national championships — for the first time since Dec. 18, 1961. It also meant none of the 13 winningest Division I programs were ranked; No. 24 Purdue barely squeaked in.

