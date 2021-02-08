STORRS, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 31 points, including her team's final 13, to lead No. 2 UConn to a 63-59 overtime victory Monday over top-ranked South Carolina.
The freshman scored all of the Huskies' nine points in overtime, including a 3-pointer that bounced high off the back of the rim before dropping in to give the Huskies the four-point margin with 10 seconds left.
The Gamecocks' Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson missed 3-pointers in the final seconds.
The thriller came just hours after the Gamecocks and Huskies earned the top two spots in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
Aliyah Boston had 17 points and 15 rebounds for South Carolina (15-2), which overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
A layup by Aubrey Griffin had given the Huskies a 50-43 lead with just over 8 minutes left, before South Carolina turned up the defense and went on an 11-0 run.
Victaria Saxton’s layup over Nelson-Ododa gave the Gamecocks a 52-50 lead, and Boston’s jumper extended that to 54-50 with just under 2 1/2 minutes to play.
But Bueckers hit two straight jumpers to tie the game at 54 with 46 seconds left in regulation.
Henderson missed a fall-away jumper with 4 seconds left and the Gamecocks missed three chances to tip-in a game winner.
South Carolina had its 12-game winning streak snapped.
Men's basketball
Ohio State 73, Maryland 65: Maryland held Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell in check but the No. 4-ranked Buckeyes got plenty of contributions for others in rolling to victory.
Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. had 18 points apiece for Ohio State (16-4, 10-4, Big Ten) with Justin Ahrens and C.J. Walker scoring 11 apiece. Liddell finished with only 7 points.
Aaron Wiggins scored 17 points to lead Maryland (10-10, 4-9 Big Ten).
Minnesota 79, Nebraska 61: Marcus Carr scored 11 of his 19 points in the last five minutes, Jamal Mashburn Jr. added a career-high 11 points and Minnesota defeated Nebraska.
Brandon Johnson scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (12-7, 5-7 Big Ten), who had lost three straight and five of six, although the previous two wins were against current No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State.
Minnesota weathered a drought of 7 1/2 minutes, missing 17 straight shots as Nebraska cut a 19-point deficit to 52-45 midway through the second half.
Kansas 78, Oklahoma State 66: Kansas had three players record double-doubles as the Jayhawks rolled to victory over No. 23 Oklahoma State on the day the Jayhawks fell out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in 12 years.
David McCormack led Kansas (13-7) with 23 points and 10 rebounds while Christian Braun contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Wilson chipped in with 11 points and 11 rebounds Marcus Garrett also scored 17 points.
Freshman Cade Cunningham led the Cowboys (12-6) with 28 points.
Kansas not ranked: Kansas dropped out of The Associated Press men's college basketball poll for the first time in 12 years on Monday, ending the Jayhawks' record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.
Gonzaga and Baylor held down the top two spots, just as they have all season, with the Bulldogs getting 55 of 63 first-place votes and the Bears getting the other eight. Michigan took advantage of Villanova's loss at St. John's to jump into the top three, rival Ohio State climbed three spots to No. 4 and the Wildcats rounded out the top 5.
The real drama came not at the top of the poll, though, but at the bottom of it.
When Kansas and UCLA fell out this week, it left the AP Top 25 without the Jayhawks, Bruins and fellow bluebloods Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina — with their combined 33 national championships — for the first time since Dec. 18, 1961. It also meant none of the 13 winningest Division I programs were ranked; No. 24 Purdue barely squeaked in.