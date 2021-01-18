College bkb report

WACO, Texas — Jared Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.

The Bears (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) led throughout in a matchup of this year's preseason league favorite and the team that has won or shared 15 of the last 16 regular-season titles. Butler made the first of his seven 3-pointers on the first shot of the game, part of Baylor's opening 11-2 spurt.

Kansas (10-4, 4-3) played for the first time since a 75-70 loss last Tuesday at Oklahoma State before the Jayhawks' scheduled game Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Iowa State’s program.

The Jayhawks were within 65-60 with 3:18 left after Tristan Enaruna drove the baseline for a slam that capped an 8-0 run. Butler then hit a 3 at the other end, and Kansas never got closer.

St. John's 74, UConn 70: Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John's players in double figures and the Red Storm came from behind to upset No. 23 UConn.