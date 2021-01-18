College bkb report

WACO, Texas — Jared Butler had a season-high 30 points and eight assists as No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with a 77-69 victory Monday night over No. 9 Kansas, which has lost consecutive Big 12 games for the first time in nearly eight years.
The Bears (13-0, 6-0 Big 12) led throughout in a matchup of this year's preseason league favorite and the team that has won or shared 15 of the last 16 regular-season titles. Butler made the first of his seven 3-pointers on the first shot of the game, part of Baylor's opening 11-2 spurt.
Kansas (10-4, 4-3) played for the first time since a 75-70 loss last Tuesday at Oklahoma State before the Jayhawks' scheduled game Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Iowa State’s program.
The Jayhawks were within 65-60 with 3:18 left after Tristan Enaruna drove the baseline for a slam that capped an 8-0 run. Butler then hit a 3 at the other end, and Kansas never got closer.
St. John's 74, UConn 70: Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John's players in double figures and the Red Storm came from behind to upset No. 23 UConn.
Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points and Julian Champagnie, the Big East's leading scorer, had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Rasheem Dunn scored 11 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu chipped in with 10 for the Red Storm (8-7, 3-6) who won for just the second time in five games.
R.J. Cole scored 18 points for UConn (7-2, 4-2), which played its third consecutive game without leading scorer James Bouknight, who is recovering from elbow surgery.
Women's basketball
South Carolina 104, Arkansas 82: Aliyah Boston had 26 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks, and former Rock Island star Brea Beal reached a career high in scoring as No. 4 South Carolina beat No. 15 Arkansas for its 24th straight win over SEC foes.
The 6-foot-5 Boston accomplished her fifth double-double of the season by halftime and the Gamecocks pulled away to win for the 14th time in their past 15 meetings with Arkansas.
Beal had 22 points, setting a career high in scoring for a second straight game following the 17 points she had in a 106-43 win at Vanderbilt last Thursday night.
Vandy ends season: Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball program has decided to stop playing with the Commodores struggling with a depleted roster.
The Commodores currently are 4-4, 0-3 inside the Southeastern Conference. The start of their season featured three cancellations, and they’ve played two games since having a game canceled and two others inside the SEC postponed. They were shut out in the second quarter of a 106-43 loss last week to South Carolina and lost 80-73 on Sunday to No. 12 Kentucky.
The Commodores join a growing list of women's basketball teams that have decided to stop playing that now includes Duke, SMU, Virginia and San Jose State among others.
Louisville is No. 1: For the first time in school history, coach Jeff Walz has Louisville at No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.
The Cardinals moved to the top spot on Monday, a day after previous No. 1 Stanford lost to Colorado. Louisville received 20 first-place votes from a 29-member national media panel. Its first game as No. 1 will be against Syracuse on Thursday.