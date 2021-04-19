College bkb report

The Iowa State University men’s basketball program added a fifth transfer on Monday when University of Kansas forward Tristan Enaruna agreed to play for the Cyclones next season.
Enaruna, a 6-foot-9 Netherlands native, played in 55 games over the past two seasons with the Jayhawks, averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing 10.2 minutes per game. He was ranked the No. 64 player in the country in the 2019 recruiting class.
“Tristan will impact our program immediately,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He’s a skilled wing that can make plays off the dribble, finish at the rim and knock down the perimeter jump shot. Defensively, he provides the length and versatility to guard multiple positions. We look forward to him being one of our leaders this season and beyond.”
Enaruna joins Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota), Caleb Grill (UNLV), Aljaz Kunc (Washington State) and Robert Jones (Denver) as transfers who have been added since Otzelberger took over as the Cyclones’ new coach last month.
Warren extended: Northern Iowa women's basketball coach Tanya Warren has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will last through the end of the 2026-27 season.
Warren and the Panthers are coming off of the deepest postseason run in school history. UNI advanced to the semifinals of the WNIT, finishing with a 17-13 record.
Top recruit to Zags: Chet Holmgren, the nation's top overall recruit, announced he is heading to Gonzaga on the same day star guard Jalen Suggs announced he is leaving the Bulldogs after one season to enter the NBA draft.
Holmgren said on ESPN that he will play for the Bulldogs. He will likely play only one college season.
Holmgren had also been considering Ohio State, Michigan, North Carolina, Minnesota, Memphis and Georgetown.
Holmgren combines the skills of a guard with a 7-foot-1 frame and has been projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.
As a senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, Holmgren averaged 20.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 4.7 blocks, shooting 80% from the field.
Moore to Miami: Guard Charlie Moore is transferring from DePaul to Miami, his fourth school, for his final year of eligibility.
The 5-foot-11 Moore averaged 15.5 points and 6.1 assists in 32 games for DePaul in 2019-20, and 14.4 points and 4.2 assists in 16 games this past season. He started 34 games as a freshman at California, and played as a reserve for Kansas in 2018-19.
Dave Leitao was fired as DePaul's coach after last season, and Moore left Cal after a coaching change there.