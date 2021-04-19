College bkb report

The Iowa State University men’s basketball program added a fifth transfer on Monday when University of Kansas forward Tristan Enaruna agreed to play for the Cyclones next season.

Enaruna, a 6-foot-9 Netherlands native, played in 55 games over the past two seasons with the Jayhawks, averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while playing 10.2 minutes per game. He was ranked the No. 64 player in the country in the 2019 recruiting class.

“Tristan will impact our program immediately,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “He’s a skilled wing that can make plays off the dribble, finish at the rim and knock down the perimeter jump shot. Defensively, he provides the length and versatility to guard multiple positions. We look forward to him being one of our leaders this season and beyond.”

Enaruna joins Gabe Kalscheur (Minnesota), Caleb Grill (UNLV), Aljaz Kunc (Washington State) and Robert Jones (Denver) as transfers who have been added since Otzelberger took over as the Cyclones’ new coach last month.

Warren extended: Northern Iowa women's basketball coach Tanya Warren has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will last through the end of the 2026-27 season.