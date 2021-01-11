College bkb

Both Iowa State and Illinois hoped to get a chance to bounce back from tough losses on Wednesday.
Now they need to wait until the weekend.
Both the Cyclones and Fighting Illini had their Wednesday games postponed Monday night as their scheduled opponent encountered problems with the coronavirus.
Illinois’ game at Nebraska was called off when the Cornhuskers paused all team activities. Nebraska announced that it had positive COVID-19 results among its Tier 1 personnel.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said on his radio show Monday that he received a call from Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg late in the afternoon.
"You can't expose our team,'' Underwood said. "You can't risk that with a 17-day (layoff). We will get that game rescheduled at some point."
The scheduled game between Iowa State and Kansas State also was postponed in accordance with the Big 12’s game interruption guidelines. Kansas State was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league.
In both cases, the universities will work with conference officials to reschedule the games.
Iowa State’s next game will be Saturday at No. 6 Kansas.
No. 14-ranked Illinois will be at home Saturday against No. 21 Ohio State.
Bradley 75, UNI 73: Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born missed a 3-point field goal at the buzzer as Bradley bounced back to defeat UNI a day after losing to the Panthers at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls.
Bradley (7-4, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference), which got 16 points apiece from Elijah Childs and Ja’Shon Henry, shot 62.5% from the field in the second half and led much of the way but Born made it close at the end.
The freshman scored in the lane to cut the Bradley lead to 73-72 with eight seconds remaining. UNI then fouled Terry Nolan Jr., who made two free throws for the Braves with seven seconds left.
Rather than allowing UNI to get off a 3-point shot, Bradley fouled Born with three seconds to go. He made the first shot and rebounded his own miss on the second shot, getting off a desperation 3-point attempt that missed.
Born and Trae Berhow each scored 17 points for UNI (3-8, 2-4 MVC).
UConn 60, DePaul 53: Tyrese Martin scored 18 points and No. 25 UConn beat DePaul on Monday night.
The Huskies (7-1, 4-1 Big East) cracked the Top 25 for the first time since they were ranked 18th in the 2016-17 preseason poll, then got all they could handle from a struggling DePaul squad before pulling out their fourth straight win.
Connecticut scored the final eight points despite some shaky free throw shooting down the stretch, and improved to 12-1 against the Blue Demons (1-4, 0-4).
Top 2 unchanged: Gonzaga and Baylor were the top two teams in The Associated Press preseason men’s college basketball poll. After eight weeks of twists and turns, that hasn't changed.
The Zags received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll released Monday and the Bears had the other one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week.
Gonzaga and Baylor split most of the first-place votes in the preseason AP Top 25, but the Zags have become the clear-cut No. 1 after stringing together a series of routs.
Gonzaga (12-0) has wins over No. 5 Iowa, No. 6 Kansas, No. 13 West Virginia and No. 18 Virginia, the closest game a five-point win over the Mountaineers.
Washington St. ranked: Kamie Ethridge was surprised to hear that Washington State had never been ranked before.
Now the Cougars coach can add that to the team's list of accomplishments: They entered The Associated Press women's college basketball poll at No. 25 on Monday.
The ranking comes a day after Washington State beat then-No. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime on a buzzer-beating layup by freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker. Washington State (7-1) has won five of its first six Pac-12 games for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
While Washington State was enjoying its first ranking, Stanford tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the poll. The Cardinal received 29 of the 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. They were followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, UConn and South Carolina. The Wolfpack received the other No. 1 vote.