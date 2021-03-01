College bkb

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lat Mayen scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and Nebraska cruised past Rutgers 72-51 on Monday night, hours after announcing its leading scorer Teddy Allen had left the program.
Mayen capped a 7-0 run to give Nebraska a 23-11 lead and the Cornhuskers led by at least eight points the rest of the way. He scored 20 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting with four 3-pointers as Nebraska led 43-25. He finished 9 of 11 from the field, and Nebraska led by as many as 30 at 70-40.
The Cornhuskers (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten) won a second straight game for the first time since beating South Dakota on Dec. 1.
Just last week, Allen scored a Pinnacle Bank Arena record 41 points in a 86-83 loss to Penn State. But he was limited to seven points in 20 minutes in a loss at Illinois two nights later, and he was not in the starting lineup for a home game against Minnesota on Saturday. He was averaging 16.5 points per game,
“After a lot of thought over the last few days, I have made the decision to focus on getting fully healthy in preparation for the next step in my basketball journey,” Allen said. “I will continue to stay at Nebraska for the spring semester and work toward graduation.''
Oklahoma State 79, Oklahoma 75: Kalib Boone collected 17 points and 9 rebounds to lead four players in double figures as the No. 17 Cowboys knocked off the No. 16 Sooners.
Cade Cunningham added 15 points for OSU (17-6, 10-6 Big 12), including four free throws in the final seconds. Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7) got 20 points and 9 rebounds from Brady Manek.
Virginia 62, Miami 51: Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row. Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half.
NIT to Texas: The NIT is moving the entire 2021 event to Texas, taking the semifinals and championship game out of New York’s Madison Square Garden for the first time in the 83-year history of college basketball’s oldest postseason tournament.
The pandemic is also reducing the field to 16 teams from the usual 32, and all games are set for the Dallas area.