College bkb

LINCOLN, Neb. — Lat Mayen scored 25 points with five 3-pointers and Nebraska cruised past Rutgers 72-51 on Monday night, hours after announcing its leading scorer Teddy Allen had left the program.

Mayen capped a 7-0 run to give Nebraska a 23-11 lead and the Cornhuskers led by at least eight points the rest of the way. He scored 20 points in the first half on 7-of-8 shooting with four 3-pointers as Nebraska led 43-25. He finished 9 of 11 from the field, and Nebraska led by as many as 30 at 70-40.

The Cornhuskers (7-17, 3-14 Big Ten) won a second straight game for the first time since beating South Dakota on Dec. 1.

Just last week, Allen scored a Pinnacle Bank Arena record 41 points in a 86-83 loss to Penn State. But he was limited to seven points in 20 minutes in a loss at Illinois two nights later, and he was not in the starting lineup for a home game against Minnesota on Saturday. He was averaging 16.5 points per game,

“After a lot of thought over the last few days, I have made the decision to focus on getting fully healthy in preparation for the next step in my basketball journey,” Allen said. “I will continue to stay at Nebraska for the spring semester and work toward graduation.''