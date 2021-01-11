College briefs

The 7-footer has played in seven games for the Cyclones this winter, averaging 4 points and nearly 8 minutes per contest. The surgery is expected to sideline him for 8 to 12 weeks.

“Xavier has battled this injury for a while now and we fully support his decision to have surgery,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “He tried to play through it, but it became clear that the best thing for his future was to have this surgery and work toward getting him healthy.”

Eisworth, Kolar returning for ISU

Iowa State senior safety Greg Eisworth and junior tight end Charlie Kolar both announced on social media Sunday they planned to return to play for the Cyclones for one more season.

Eisworth is a three-time first team All-Big 12 safety. He made 47 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, plus four pass breakups and one interception last season.

Kolar was a third team AP All-American in 2019 and 2020, and a two-time All-Big 12 pick. He had 44 receptions for 591 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns last season.

Eisworth is returning for his sixth season with the program. The NCAA is allowing players an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kolar had been projected as a top 100 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.