College briefs

Iowa reports COVID numbers
The Iowa athletics department reported 14 positive tests among the 411 COVID-19 PCR tests it administered to student-athletes, coaches and staff members between Jan. 4-10.
The weekly positivity rate of 3.4% is higher than the overall positivity rate of 2.8% Iowa has recorded among the 13,370 tests it has administered since testing began on May 29.
Iowa results do not include results of daily rapid antigen surveillance testing which began Sept. 30 and now includes wrestlers and other winter sports athletes.
Big Ten honors Clark again
For the sixth time in seven weeks, the Big Ten has selected Iowa guard Caitlin Clark as its women's basketball freshman of the week.
Clark averaged 22.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists as the Hawkeyes split Big Ten games against Minnesota and Northwestern last week.
Her efforts included scoring a career-high 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds to help Iowa rally for a win against the Golden Gophers. She had 8 assists and 8 rebounds in the loss to the Wildcats.
Foster has season-ending surgery
Iowa State freshman Xavier Foster is expected to miss the remainder of the basketball season after deciding to have surgery on his right foot to address an injury that was suffered in high school at Oskaloosa.
The 7-footer has played in seven games for the Cyclones this winter, averaging 4 points and nearly 8 minutes per contest. The surgery is expected to sideline him for 8 to 12 weeks.
“Xavier has battled this injury for a while now and we fully support his decision to have surgery,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “He tried to play through it, but it became clear that the best thing for his future was to have this surgery and work toward getting him healthy.”
Eisworth, Kolar returning for ISU
Iowa State senior safety Greg Eisworth and junior tight end Charlie Kolar both announced on social media Sunday they planned to return to play for the Cyclones for one more season.
Eisworth is a three-time first team All-Big 12 safety. He made 47 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, plus four pass breakups and one interception last season.
Kolar was a third team AP All-American in 2019 and 2020, and a two-time All-Big 12 pick. He had 44 receptions for 591 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns last season.
Eisworth is returning for his sixth season with the program. The NCAA is allowing players an extra year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kolar had been projected as a top 100 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
ISU's Donarski honored
Iowa State guard Lexi Donarski was named Monday as the women's basketball freshman of the week in the Big 12.
The LaCrosse, Wis., native tied her career high with a 25-point game that included seven 3-point baskets Sunday in a 99-72 win at Texas Tech.
Nebraska’s Robinson to transfer
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has announced his plan to transfer, leaving the Cornhuskers without one of their top playmakers in 2021.
Robinson revealed his decision on Twitter on Monday, saying he wants to move closer to his family in Kentucky.
Robinson split time between running back and receiver as a sophomore. He became the primary running back after Dedrick Mills went out because of an injury. Robinson averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 240 yards and a touchdown.
He led the team with 51 catches for 461 yards and a touchdown.