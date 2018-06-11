Iowa faces Oregon in 2K Classic
The Iowa men’s basketball team will take on Oregon in the 2K Classic benefiting the Wounded Warrior Project on Nov. 15 in Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The Hawkeyes will than face Syracuse or Connecticut in the third-place game or championship game of the event on Nov. 16.
Oregon, led by former Creighton and Kansas State coach Dana Altman, was 23-13 last season, 10-8 in the Pac-12.
Iowa, which previously played in the 2K Classic in 1999 and 2014, also will play two games at home as part of the tournament, hosting UMKC on Nov. 8 and Green Bay on Nov. 11.
Tickets for the championship rounds can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 866-448-7849.
Hawkeyes, Irish meet in Challenge
The Iowa women's basketball team will visit defending national champion Notre Dame in the 2018 ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
The Hawkeyes will play the Irish on Nov. 29 as part of a 14-game challenge between the two conferences. A starting time and broadcast information will be announced at a later date for the fourth meeting between the teams.
Notre Dame has won the previous three meetings between the teams, most recently when the top-rated Irish won 73-58 at Iowa in 2016.
Illini spend $30 million on facility
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois says it will spend $30 million on renovations to its 20-year-old basketball practice facility.
The school said Monday the project will more than double the building's square footage and benefit both the men's and women's teams. Among the improvements: Added court space, improved sports medicine facilities and upgraded strength and conditioning areas.
Second-year men's coach Brad Underwood said the renovation will "offer a comprehensive, functional space that is the players' home-away-from-home and has them excited every time they walk in the doors."
The school said money for the project will come through a fundraising campaign.
Myers joins independent team
Former Rock Island baseball star Grant Myers, coming off a record-setting season at Monmouth College, has signed a contract to play professionally for the Alpine Cowboys, a Texas-based team in the independent Pecos League.
Myers was named an All-American by the American Baseball Coaches’ Association and D3baselball.com this spring and also was named the ABCA Central Region Player of the Year. He led Monmouth with a .453 batting average, .767 slugging percentage, 10 home runs and 54 RBIs.
Zielinski repeats as Augie MVP
Nick Zielinski has been named the most valuable player of the Augustana College men’s lacrosse team for the second consecutive season.
The senior from Huntley, Illinois, a second team All-CCIW selection this year, led the 8-8 Vikings with 17 assists, which tied for fifth-most in program history. His 15 goals were fourth on the team and his 32 points ranked third.
UNI announces kickoff times
The University of Northern Iowa has set its starting times for its home football games this fall.
The Panthers’ games against Hampton (Sept. 22), South Dakota State (Oct. 20) and Missouri State (Nov. 17) will begin at 4 p.m. with games against North Dakota State (Oct. 6) and Illinois State (Nov. 3) getting under way at 1 p.m.
