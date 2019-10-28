Iowa, ISU, Illinois times set
Starting times for college football road games involving Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois on Nov. 9 have been set.
In a match-up between a pair of 6-2 teams, the Hawkeyes will visit Wisconsin at 3 p.m. Fox will televise the game from Camp Randall Stadium.
The Cyclones' game that day at Oklahoma will follow the Iowa game on Fox. It has been set for a 7 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.
The Fighting Illini play at Michigan State, where the game at Spartan Stadium has been set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. FS1 will televise it.
Glass comments puzzle Frost
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday he doesn't know what prompted Indiana athletic director Fred Glass to say the Cornhuskers' staff doesn't respect the Hoosiers' football program.
Glass told The Indianapolis Star after the Hoosiers' 38-31 win in Lincoln on Saturday the victory was "particularly gratifying, particularly knowing Nebraska's staff had no respect for our program."
Glass didn't elaborate, other than to say, "They know, and I know, and our team knew, and I'll just leave it at that." Glass declined further comment Monday.
Asked if he or his staff said or did anything that would have led to Glass' comment, Frost said, "We've been scratching our heads wondering what that's all about. We don't have any idea, to be honest with you. I would be curious to know."
Purdue staying with Plummer
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm changed his mind.
Two days after announcing there would be an open competition for the Boilermakers' starting quarterback job, Brohm said Monday that Jack Plummer has the job going into Saturday's game against Nebraska.
"I think the quarterbacks will continue to work hard and get better, but Jack will be our starter," he said.
Plummer was yanked twice in last weekend's 24-6 loss to Illinois. He was replaced for two first-half series after throwing an interception that was returned for a touchdown to give the Fighting Illini a 10-0 lead. Plummer returned for the final drive of the half and remained in the game until he lost a fumble that led to another Illinois touchdown. Plummer was 7 of 19 for 69 yards.
Aidan O'Connell made his debut in the first half and then finished the game, leading the Boilermakers to their only score on a 99-yard fourth-quarter drive. O'Connell was 8 of 14 with 67 yards and one TD pass.
— Staff and wire reports
