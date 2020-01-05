College briefs

Stewart scores 29 for North Dakota
Former Davenport West and North Scott basketball standout Marlon Stewart tied his career high with 29 points as North Dakota beat Purdue Fort Wayne 83-69 on Sunday night.
Stewart added eight assists and six rebounds in the victory.
Brady Danielson and Stewart hit back-to-back 3-pointers that gave North Dakota (8-8, 2-0 Summit League) the lead for good at 30-27 and sparked a 13-4 run to close the first half. Stewart scored seven points in that stretch and added five points and two assists during a 12-2 spurt to open the second that pushed the lead into double figures for good.
Stewart is averaging a team-high 16.7 points per game this winter.
People-Jones to NFL, Collins stays
Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.
Peoples-Jones announced his plans Saturday night on social media.
The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.
Meanwhile, Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins is staying in school for his senior season. Collins announced his plans Sunday on social media.
His return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers.
Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.
No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.
Rutgers names Gleeson OC
Rutgers has hired Sean Gleeson as its offensive coordinator, the latest New Jersey native or former Scarlet Knights' assistant to join the staff.
Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Saturday. Gleeson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He worked the previous six seasons at Princeton.
Former Rutgers receiver Tiquan Underwood was named the wide receivers coach on Friday. Earlier, Schiano hired Jim Panagos for a second stint as defensive line coach and made Camden native Fran Brown his secondary coach.
Gleeson, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, guided one of the most explosive offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision in his lone season with Oklahoma State.