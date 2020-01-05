College briefs

His return should provide a boost for an offense that has to replace quarterback Shea Patterson, four starting offensive linemen and two key receivers.

Collins has 78 receptions for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns over his three-year career. He had 37 catches for 729 yards and seven scores last season for the 17th-ranked Wolverines.

No. 17 Michigan closed a fourth straight season with a setback in a bowl game with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Rutgers names Gleeson OC



Rutgers has hired Sean Gleeson as its offensive coordinator, the latest New Jersey native or former Scarlet Knights' assistant to join the staff.

Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Saturday. Gleeson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He worked the previous six seasons at Princeton.

Former Rutgers receiver Tiquan Underwood was named the wide receivers coach on Friday. Earlier, Schiano hired Jim Panagos for a second stint as defensive line coach and made Camden native Fran Brown his secondary coach.

Gleeson, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, guided one of the most explosive offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision in his lone season with Oklahoma State.

