College briefs

"We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall,'' MWC executive director Heather Benning said.

"However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time.''

Athletes competing for Midwest Conference teams will be given practice, small-group training, skill development and strength and conditioning opportunities.

Midwest Conference leaders had previously announced the elimination of nonconference competition for the fall sports season.

Iowa reports 1 positive test

For the second straight week, the athletics department at the University of Iowa reported one positive result among student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested for COVID-19.

Iowa released its weekly totals Monday, revealing one positive test among the 20 tests administered during the week of July 20-26, part of the ongoing return-to-campus protocol.