College briefs

Valley seasons to be delayed
The Missouri Valley Conference announced Monday that its fall sports season has been delayed until Sept. 18.
MVC schools will complete a conference-only schedule in volleyball and soccer. Cross country, tennis and golf may take place against nonconference opponents, provided that they meet the necessary safety specifications as outlined in the NCAA's Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines.
This decision does not include football-playing institutions that compete in leagues with separate governing bodies (members of the Pioneer Football League and the Missouri Valley Football Conference).
The Missouri Valley Football Conference announced Monday that the conference will continue to use patience before modifying the 2020 season.
Midwest events off until Jan. 1
Colleges in the Midwest Conference are suspending not only competition for fall sports programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will delay the start of the winter sports season for its teams until Jan. 1.
Presidents of the 10-member league, which includes Knox and Monmouth colleges in Illinois and Cornell College in Iowa, announced the decision Monday.
Midwest Conference leaders cited a desire to "protect the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches, staff and administration, their families and broader campus and local communities'' in choosing to suspend fall and winter sports.
"We did everything we could over the past couple of months to develop schedules, event management protocols and testing policies so that we could compete this fall,'' MWC executive director Heather Benning said.
"However, due to the recent sustained surge of cases across the country and a lack of guaranteed access to timely and reliable testing with the frequency recommended by the NCAA, the conference does not feel it is in a position to sponsor intercollegiate athletic competition at this time.''
Athletes competing for Midwest Conference teams will be given practice, small-group training, skill development and strength and conditioning opportunities.
Midwest Conference leaders had previously announced the elimination of nonconference competition for the fall sports season.
Iowa reports 1 positive test
For the second straight week, the athletics department at the University of Iowa reported one positive result among student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested for COVID-19.
Iowa released its weekly totals Monday, revealing one positive test among the 20 tests administered during the week of July 20-26, part of the ongoing return-to-campus protocol.
Since testing began on May 29, Iowa has administered 533 tests. Of those, 27 individuals have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a 5-percent rate.
As part of the program being administered by UI medical staff, contact tracing is done following a positive test result. The mandatory protocol includes isolation for individuals who test positive and quarantine for those who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.
Hawkeye earns MVP honor
Dylan Nedved, a redshirt junior on the Iowa baseball team, was named as the most valuable player in the Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game.
An infielder and relief pitcher for the Hawkeyes, Nedved went 2-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored in and pitched a shutout inning in relief helping the West to an 8-0 win in a game played in Wichita, Kan.
Nedved is hitting .388 through 28 games for Hutchinson this summer.
