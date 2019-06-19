Iowa fires volleyball coach
IOWA CITY — Iowa fired volleyball coach Bond Shymansky on Wednesday, saying an independent investigation by an outside law firm determined he committed a major NCAA rules violation.
Iowa said Shymansky intentionally provided an impermissible benefit to a prospect who went on to compete for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa reported the violation to the NCAA and said it is cooperating. The NCAA has asked Iowa not to comment further until it releases its findings.
"We take NCAA violations very seriously, and have acted in a fair and decisive manner," Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said. "We will continue to work with the NCAA in regard to our self-report to reach a conclusion in this matter as swiftly as possible."
Barta announced that Vicki Brown, who was named interim head coach last month, will remain in that role next season. Shymansky went 78-83 in five seasons at Iowa.
Honors for Iowa quartet
Four Iowa football players have been named to preseason all-American football teams selected by Athlon Sports.
Junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa and junior wide receiver and return specialist Ihmir Smith-Marsette were named by the publication to its first team.
The Hawkeyes' Alaric Jackson, a junior offensive tackle, was named to the second team and Tristan Wirfs, a junior offensive tackle, earned fourth-team honors.
Haliburton makes first cut
Tyrese Haliburton remains a candidate to represent Team USA later this summer.
The Iowa State sophomore was among 18 that made the first cut from 31 at the U19 tryouts Tuesday in Colorado Springs, it was announced.
The final team will consist of 12 players and be announced ahead of the June 24th departure for Greece, site of the FIBA U19 World Cup.
Haliburton is one of five returning collegiate players with players from the class of 2019 and 2020.
The 6-foot-5 guard from Oshkosh, Wis. averaged 6.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game during his rookie campaign with the Cyclones.
— Ames Tribune
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.