College briefs

Big 12 unveils conference slate
The Big 12 announced both its men’s and women’s basketball schedules 2020-21 season on Monday.
Both schedules feature a double round-robin format with league action getting under way earlier than usual, in early to mid-December, and concluding in February.
The Iowa State men’s team opens conference action on Dec. 15 when it hosts Kansas State. Three days later, the Cyclones go on the road to face West Virginia.
The league will break from conference play on Jan. 30 to play the previously announced SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features the Cyclones traveling to Mississippi State. The final Big 12 games will be played on Feb. 27.
The league will have the week of March 1-5 off before heading to Kansas City for the Big 12 tournament March 10-13.
The ISU women open Big 12 play on the road at TCU on Dec. 2 and play their first conference home game Dec. 18 against Kansas State.
The final league game is Feb. 24 with the conference tournament also in Kansas City March 11-14.
Big 12 honors Cyclones' Hall
Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named Monday by the Big 12 as its co-offensive player of the week.
The sophomore rushed for a career-high 185 yards and a touchdown in the Cyclones' 24-21 loss at Oklahoma State. In addition to averaging 9.2 yards per carry, Hall also caught four passes in the game.
The Wichita, Kan., native currently leads the NCAA with an average of 143.2 yards rushing per game, five 100-yard rushing games and three carries of 65 yards or more.
Iowa, ISU, Illinois kickoffs set
Starting times for home football games on Nov. 7 for Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois have been set.
The Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State will start at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium and will be televised by ESPN. The Cyclones will host Baylor in a 6 p.m. game that will be televised by FS1 and the Fighting Illini will be at home against Minnesota in a 2:30 p.m. game shown on the Big Ten Network.
Iowa reports 6 positive tests
Six positive tests were reported from among 653 COVID-19 PCR tests administered last week as part of the Iowa athletic department testing program.
The positivity rate of 0.9% for tests administered during the week of Oct. 19-25 marks the fifth time in six weeks Iowa has recorded a positivity rate below 1% for student-athletes, coaches and staff members tested as part of the department's return-to-campus protocol.
Overall since testing began on May 29, Iowa has recorded 259 positive tests, 7,548 negative tests and one inconclusive test, a positivity rate of 3.3%.
Purdue's Brohm set to return
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm plans to return to work Wednesday after self-isolating because of a positive COVID-19 test and should be back on the sideline Saturday at Illinois.
Brohm told reporters Monday he's been self-isolating since testing positive more than a week ago. Big Ten rules require staff members to isolate at least 10 days. Brohm said it took a few days before he was symptom-free and the illness lasted a little longer than normal but that he feels well now.
The other big question is the status of All-American receiver Rondale Moore, who sat out last weekend's season-opening victory over Iowa for undisclosed reasons. Brohm provided no additional details about Moore's absence and said the junior's playing status for Illinois would be made later this week.
Fenwick star selects Kentucky
Bryce Hopkins, a five-star forward at Oak Park Fenwick, announced plans Monday to continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound Hopkins, who averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game as a junior last season, had listed Illinois as one of his five finalists along with Michigan, Indiana, Providence and Kentucky.
Hopkins is rated as the 30th best prospect in the country by Rivals.com, No. 32 by ESPN and No. 39 by 247Sports.
