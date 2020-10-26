College briefs

The sophomore rushed for a career-high 185 yards and a touchdown in the Cyclones' 24-21 loss at Oklahoma State. In addition to averaging 9.2 yards per carry, Hall also caught four passes in the game.

The Wichita, Kan., native currently leads the NCAA with an average of 143.2 yards rushing per game, five 100-yard rushing games and three carries of 65 yards or more.

Iowa, ISU, Illinois kickoffs set

Starting times for home football games on Nov. 7 for Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois have been set.

The Hawkeyes' game against Michigan State will start at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium and will be televised by ESPN. The Cyclones will host Baylor in a 6 p.m. game that will be televised by FS1 and the Fighting Illini will be at home against Minnesota in a 2:30 p.m. game shown on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa reports 6 positive tests

Six positive tests were reported from among 653 COVID-19 PCR tests administered last week as part of the Iowa athletic department testing program.