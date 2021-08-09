College football filler

New nose guards: Iowa State didn’t have much attrition from last year’s team but it lost two of its top nose guards when Josh Bailey and Latrell Bankston entered the transfer portal.

The only returning player is Isaiah Lee.

Head coach Matt Campbell isn’t too worried about that. He’s high on redshirt freshman J.R. Singleton and true freshman Howard Brown, who played quarterback in high school.

“I think J.R. Singleton is one of the most talented young players in our football program,” Campbell said. “He has tremendous ability and is a rising star. Howard Brown has come in and he is, in my opinion, cut out of the same mold as J.R. Singleton. Howard is very mature and he’s as big as big can be — sometimes too big — but he can run and he can play quarterback, so maybe we’ll do a little bit of that.”

Campbell was mostly joking about the 6-foot-2, 325-pound Brown returning to his quarterback position, but also noted that if it did happen, Brown would be behind center, not under center since he’s never taken a snap from under center — so he’s at least thought about it that far.