College football notebook mda

Brown recognized: University of Illinois running back Chase Brown was named Monday as the Big Ten Conference football offensive player of the week.
The Fighting Illini senior rushed for 223 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries in Illinois' 20-18 nine-overtime victory at Penn State, the most rushing yards ever for a player at Beaver Stadium.
Illinois was named the Cheez-It national team of the week and coach Bret Bielema was named as the Bobby Dodd Foundation national coach of the week as well on Monday.
Illinois kickoff set: The starting time for the University of Illinois' Nov. 6 Big Ten Conference football game at Minnesota has been set for 11 a.m. while kickoffs for games involving Iowa and Iowa State that day remain undetermined.
The game between the Fighting Illini and Golden Gophers will be televised by ESPN2.
It has been determined that the Hawkeyes' game at Northwestern that day will be played at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m., to be determined following this weekend's games.
Television networks are opting to use a six-day pick for all Big 12 games that day, with the start time for the Cyclones' home game against Texas to be finalized after this week's games.
Hankins, Moss in semis: University of Iowa seniors Matt Hankins and Riley Moss were named Monday among 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award, presented to the top defensive back in college football.
Hankins has recorded three interceptions and 25 tackles this season for the Hawkeyes while Moss is tied for second in the country and leads the Big Ten Conference with four interceptions this season.
Penn State senior Jaquan Brisker is the only other Big Ten player named as a semifinalist for the honor. Three finalists will be named on Nov. 23.
Cyclones' duo honored: Iowa State University quarterback Brock Purdy and defensive end Will McDonald were named Monday as the Big 12 Conference's offensive and defensive players of the week.
Purdy completed 27-of-33 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cyclones rally for a 24-21 win over previously unbeaten Oklahoma State.
McDonald had five tackles, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and a pass break up. His sacks occurred on consecutive plays late in the fourth quarter.
Valley honors UNI pair: Northern Iowa University kicker Matthew Cook and offensive lineman Trevor Penning have been honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference for their roles in the Panthers’ 26-17 upset of No. 6 South Dakota State.
Cook was named the league's special teams player of the week after he matched a career high with four field goals — from 55, 51, 46 and 27 yards — and also added two extra points. His 55-yarder was the longest of his career. He is the first MVFC player since 2009 to kick two 50-plus field goals in the same game.
Penning also was named the league's offensive lineman of the week.
Tech fires coach: Texas Tech fired coach Matt Wells on Monday, two days after the Red Raiders couldn't hold a two-touchdown halftime lead in a loss at home to Kansas State.
Wells had a shot at his first winning record in his third season with the Red Raiders, but an inability to win Big 12 games plagued him just as it did predecessor Kliff Kingsbury, who also was fired.
The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) didn't win consecutive conference games under Wells, who came from Utah State to replace Kingsbury. Texas Tech was 13-17 overall and 7-16 in conference under Wells. Kingsbury was 19-35 in league play in six seasons.