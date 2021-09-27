College football notes

Coan status unknown: Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said quarterback Jack Coan’s availability for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish's showdown with No. 7 Cincinnati this weekend won’t be known until Tuesday.
Coan suffered a severe sprain to his left ankle in the third quarter of Saturday’s 41-13 victory over Wisconsin at Soldier Field in Chicago. He was replaced by redshirt freshman Drew Pyne because true freshman Tyler Buchner was unavailable because of hamstring issues.
“If Jack is healthy, Jack would be our starter,” Kelly said Monday. “Tyler felt really good (Sunday) at treatment so that’s good for us. I think (Tuesday) we’ll make a decision on how (Coan) feels and how he looks.”
If Coan can’t go, Pyne would be the starter and Buchner would be the backup against the Bearcats (3-0) who are coming off a bye week, Kelly said.
Kickoffs set: The starting time for Illinois' home football game on Oct. 9 against Wisconsin has been set for 2:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Iowa's 3 p.m. start that day against Penn State was announced over the weekend for a game that will be televised by FOX.
Lombardi honored: Former West Des Moines Valley and Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi was named the Mid-American Conference West Division player of the week for his role in Northern Illinois’ 41-14 victory over Maine on Saturday.
Lombardi accounted for 401 yards of total offense with a season-high 282 yards on 17-of-24 passing and 119 yards rushing on just 10 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
WSU receiver shot: A Washington State wide receiver was in stable condition in a hospital Monday after being shot during the weekend, coach Nick Rolovich said, although he did not have other details about the player's status.
Rolovich said he was awakened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday with news that 22-year-old Brandon Gray, a junior from Detroit, had been wounded near the campus in Pullman, Washington, while most of the team was on the road preparing to play at Utah later in the day. Gray has played sparingly and did not travel to Utah with the team.
The coach said he told his team about the shooting prior to the game. “It's a hard thing to hear on the morning of a game,” Rolovich said. “We talked about playing inspired football for B.G.”