Fenway Park gets bowl game
BOSTON (AP) — Add another bowl game to the mix, this one at Fenway Park.
The century-old baseball park will host a matchup between teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference, starting in 2020. The date for the Fenway Bowl is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
It will be the first college bowl game at the home of the Boston Red Sox. The ballpark has hosted other football dating back to 1912, including the American Football League's Boston Patriots in the 1960s and The Game last year between Harvard and Yale.
There are 40 postseason games scheduled for this season in the Football Championship Subdivision, including the national championship game. Three more are expected for the 2020 season.
Pac-12 admits officials' error
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Pac-12 Conference acknowledged an officiating error on the last play of Arizona State's 10-7 victory at Michigan State on Saturday.
The conference said Sunday night that the Sun Devils should have been called for leaping on Michigan State's missed field goal attempt as time expired.
"An Arizona State defensive player took a running start and leapt over the kicking team's line in an attempt to block the kick," the Pac-12 said in a statement. "In the process, he leapt into the frame of the body of an opponent. The penalty would have been 15 yards from the previous spot and an automatic first down. In this case, it would have been administered as half the distance to the goal and Michigan State would have been provided one untimed down."
Michigan State had a tying field goal in the final seconds negated for having too many men on the field, setting up the second attempt that Matt Coghlin hooked well left.
Sandusky resentencing on hold
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Jerry Sandusky's resentencing on a 45-count child sexual abuse conviction is on hold, and it's not clear when it will happen.
Judge John Foradora issued an order Monday saying the Sept. 23 proceeding won't take place as scheduled.
The former Penn State assistant football coach had been sentenced to 30 to 60 years after his 2012 jury conviction, but an appeals court ruled in February that mandatory minimums had been improperly applied.
