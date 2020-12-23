College football report

Arizona hired New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach.
The school announced Wednesday that Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless.
The 44-year-old Fisch arrives in the desert after bouncing between college football and the NFL.
Fisch was hired as New England’s quarterbacks coach under Bill Belichick earlier this year after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as senior offensive assistant and assistant offensive coordinator. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Jacksonville and served as an assistant with Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston.
Montgomery Bowl: Brady White passed for 284 yards and three touchdowns to lead Memphis to a 25-10 victory over Florida Atlantic in the Montgomery Bowl.
The Tigers (8-3) built a big halftime lead, withstood a third-quarter rally and ended coach Ryan Silverfield's first season with a second straight win. They also snapped a five-game bowl losing streak.
New Orleans Bowl: Shai Werts had three touchdown runs and threw a 65-yard scoring pass to help Georgia Southern beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 in the New Orleans Bowl.
Werts, who missed the Eagles' last two regular-season games because of a shoulder injury, scored one of his touchdowns on a designed QB run that covered 37 yards. His two other rushing TDs came from a yard out.
Tulsa LB wins: Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy honoring the nation’s best defensive player.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Collins totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss and four interceptions. The junior had three sacks against Oklahoma State. Two of his interceptions were game-clinchers -- a late one against SMU and a 96-yard return for a touchdown against Tulane in overtime.
Among the five finalists for the award was Iowa defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon.
Bowden gets job: Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.
Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years. Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.
Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons.