LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville 35-17 on Monday night.
Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 112 yards, including an 11-yard TD, as the Fighting Irish worked harder than expected to put away the rebuilding Cardinals in Scott Satterfield's debut as coach.
Notre Dame trailed 14-7 in the first quarter before Jones' score tied it, and Book followed with an 11-yard score just before halftime.
Book's TD came after a bizarre sequence featuring three consecutive fumbles between the teams, the last of which Notre Dame recovered at Louisville's 20. The Irish forced five fumbles overall and recovered three.
Book hit Tommy Tremble with a 26-yard TD pass midway through the third for a 28-14 lead. He finished 14 of 23 passing for 193 yards. Smith rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 1 yards and totaled 24 on eight carries.
Louisville junior quarterback Jawon Pass rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 17 yards in the first quarter, but the Cardinals struggled after that and managed only Blanton Creque's 46-yard field goal midway in the fourth quarter.
Valley honors Cook: Matthew Cook, a kicker on the Northern Iowa football team, has been named as the special teams player of the week in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the FCS STATS national special teams player of the week.
The freshman from Cedar Falls hit four field goals in the first game of his college career to help the Panthers push Iowa State into a triple overtime game with UNI.
Cook connected from 50, 31, 49 and 28 yards with his last two field goals coming in the overtime sessions.
Schott starting: A knee injury that has sidelined Iowa offensive tackle Alaric Jackson will provide an opportunity for walk-on Kyler Schott.
Schott, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound sophomore from Coggon, Iowa, is listed as the Hawkeyes' probable starter at right guard for Saturday's 11 a.m. game against Rutgers, shifting Levi Paulsen to right tackle.
Justin Britt is the back-up to Schott, the first true freshman to earn a spot on the Hawkeye depth chart this season.
The moves are the only changes on Iowa's depth chart for the game against Scarlet Knights.
Vols coach upbeat: Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says he still has faith in his team as it attempts to bounce back from one of the most embarrassing defeats in school history.
"I believe in the guys in our locker room," Pruitt said Monday, two days after a 38-30 loss to 26-point underdog Georgia State. "I've said this all along. I really like this team. Just because I like them doesn't mean that we're where we need to be, but I like their work ethic. I like their 'want to.'"
Tennessee's stunning setback against Georgia State represented the latest pratfall for a storied program. The Volunteers are just 6-15 over their last 21 games heading into a home matchup Saturday with BYU (0-1).
