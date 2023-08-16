There are two things that second-year head coach Vince Fillipp is sure about when it comes to the 2023 St. Ambrose University football team.

And neither of them is necessarily a great attribute for a team facing a tough 10-game schedule.

“We’re going to be really young, and we’re going to have some inexperienced guys on the field,” Fillipp admitted during Wednesday’s media day festivities at the St. Vincent’s Sports Complex after working out his junior varsity squad.

The Bees have 13 returning starters and at least a dozen other players who saw varsity action last year when injuries became problematic.

Still, the Bees were hit hard by graduation, and that opens the door for others to get their chances as the Bees make their curtain call around the Mid-States Football Association Midwest League schedule and begin playing home games at the Jack and Pat Bush Stadium on the Davenport Assumption High School campus that borders the St. Vincent's property.

“The goals are really to build off the work we put in the offseason,” said junior H-back Israel Taylor, a former Davenport Central prep. “Hopefully that turns it around and hopefully turns into a winning season.”

Fillipp, for one, admitted that he was tired of hearing about last season’s 2-8 record and feels as if the pieces — even though they are young ones or new to the program — are in place for SAU to get back to its winning ways.

“Yeah, I think so,” Fillipp said of having the right guys in the program. “I keep hearing about 2-8, and we don’t talk about that at all.

“We play tough competition and a hard schedule. We went 2-8, but outside of one game, there wasn’t any game that we thought we were totally outmatched. St. Francis got after us pretty good (in a 34-10 road setback), but every other game it wasn’t like we were laying over.”

In hopes of getting the retooling started, Fillipp welcomed at least half a dozen transfers who are vying for starting roles.

Taylor, who caught 21 passes for 183 yards and five touchdowns last year, was a transfer the year before, coming back home from Iowa State.

Finding the right guys to transfer in appears to be a key ingredient to the Bees.

“You can tell when you look at them that they have played college football,” Fillipp said of the incoming transfers. “They are different than bringing in high school kids that you are developing for a year, two years.

“Whether it’s the JUCO route or another four-year school, these guys have played college football before, and they come in a little more sharpened and ready to go.

“Again, our goal is to improve every single position every single year. We were able to do that more so on the defensive side with the transfers this year, but that’s something we’ll constantly look at.”

Fillipp said he was looking at possibly three or four transfers battling for spots on the defensive side of the ball to help returning starters such as DJ Oshin and Rolando Sepulveda anchor things defensively.

“We have a couple new transfers who are getting reps at 1s,” said Sepulveda, an All-MSFA Midwest League honorable mention selection last fall after recording 59 total tackles that were second to Zak Alberts’ 87. “We should be looking pretty good this year.”

A young offensive line is the major concern on that side of the ball, according to Fillipp, noting a number of players are still battling for positions ahead of the Aug. 26 opener at Taylor University.

In a repeat of last fall, the Bees are again in the middle of a quarterback battle between senior Tom Casey and sophomore Joey Sprinkle.

“We’re lucky to have both of them,” Fillipp said of his two top QBs. “Tom and Joey are both really, really good players who would be starters at most other places, in my opinion.

“Tom is unrattleable; he’s so consistent and been through it at the varsity game level so many times. Joey brings something new from an athletic standpoint.”

Both will be tested Friday during a scrimmage against Coe College that will go a long way to determining a starter, according to the coach.

There will be a few familiar faces toiling on offense for the Bees. Wide receiver Yemi Ward (team highs of 43 catches for 738 yards and a whopping 23 TDs in 10 games) is back for a fifth year to help Taylor lead the receiving corps. Junior Kaden King, who led SAU’s rushing with 703 yards in 150 carries, will handle a lot of the leg work in the backfield after SAU graduated four other backs who rotated in for a team that averaged 26.7 points per game.

“There’s no doubt we have the right guys here,” Ward said of getting things turned around.

Fillipp has been impressing that mindset on his players, too.

“It doesn’t matter who it is, where it is, when it is, we’re going to show up and you’re going to get our best,’ the energetic coach said. “That’s what we’re trying to preach every day here.”

And while it may take some of the younger players awhile to understand that lesson, Fillipp knows it’s all part of the process as the young and inexperienced bunch grows up.

“We’re going to be young and have young kids that have never played varsity snaps, so we’re going to get punched in the face and things are going to go wrong at some point,” said Fillipp, a former SAU standout defensive lineman. “Figuring out who we are individually, but also as a team when that happens, and how we respond in those situations is going to ultimately shape us into what we’re going to be.”