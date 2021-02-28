College football super seniors could change fortunes in 2021

Bret Bielema saw a unique opportunity to accelerate a turnaround at Illinois when he returned to college football as head coach of the Illini in December.

The NCAA's decision to grant every fall sport athlete who played through the pandemic an extra season of eligibility meant Illinois could bring back a large group experienced players to be the foundation of Bielema's first team in Champaign.

Schools are not obligated to bring back those players and give them scholarships, but Bielema said he made it clear at his first team meeting that all were welcome.

"And I wasn't going to do it based on watching a bunch of film and deciding who I thought could or couldn't play or who should or shouldn't have an opportunity," Bielema said. "If you're in that room you're part of the Illini family and we're in this together."

As major college football returns to normal in 2021, one of the lingering effects of the pandemic season will be the return of hundreds of extra, older players who choose to stick around for another year. With spring practice approaching, more than 1,000 scholarship players are expected to take advantage of the NCAA's eligibility mulligan, according to an Associated Press review of rosters provided by 129 schools.