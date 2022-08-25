COLLEGE FOOTBALL: There are new rules to know this football season

With the college football season upon us, most of us will be watching games soon either in the stands watching or sitting in front of a television screen.

As is the case just about every year, a few rules have been re-written or tweaked. Some may apply to all levels of college play and others just to major college contests where instant replay is in effect.

Here are a few of those rule changes, as presented by the National Football Foundation, that could be good to know going into the season:

Targeting carryover appeal process: In games that have instant replay, when a targeting foul occurs in the second half, the carryover penalty (of sitting out the first half of that player's next game) will be eligible for further appeal. The process will begin with a conference submitting a request to the NCAA national coordinator of officials, who would review video of the play. If it is obvious that a player was incorrectly penalized for targeting, the call would be overturned, and the player would be cleared to play in the first half of the next game.

Deceptive injury timeout investigation process: Here is one that might interest Iowa fans (or backers of any Big Ten Conference school that might play Penn State).

To address teams that are awarded an injury timeout through deceptive actions, panel members approved a reporting and investigation process. Schools and conferences will be able to report questionable scenarios to the national coordinator of officials, who will review and provide feedback to the conference for further action. Any penalties levied would be up to the conference office or school involved.

The NCAA Football Rules Committee considered several in-game options to address this, including altering the injury timeout rule to remove the injured student-athlete for more than one play. Currently, an injured player is required to sit out one play. This concept was debated at length, but the committee was concerned with the additional issues that could be created and did not want to encourage players to continue to participate when injured.

Blocking below the waist: The panel approved a proposal to improve safety and simplify the rules governing blocking below the waist. The proposal will allow blocking below the waist only by linemen and stationary backs inside the tackle box. Outside the tackle box on scrimmage plays, blocking below the waist will be prohibited. Analysis of available NCAA injury surveillance data indicates a decreasing knee injury trend that coincides with recent rules changes in this area.

Other minor rule changes:

• If a ball carrier simulates a feet-first slide, officials will declare the runner down at that spot.

• Defensive holding will remain a 10-yard penalty but will always carry an automatic first down.

• A receiver who makes a fair catch signal during a kick and subsequently blocks an opponent has committed a foul that will be penalized 10 yards.

• The replay official will address any clock adjustment and status only when a ruling is overturned with less than two minutes in the second or fourth quarter.

• Illegal touching by an originally ineligible player is penalized five yards from the previous spot and now includes loss of down.