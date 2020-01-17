ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida International’s James Morgan led two first-quarter scoring drives and Charlotte’s Benny LeMay rushed for two touchdowns to lead the East to a 31-27 victory in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Saturday.
LeMay’s 9-yard TD run with just under two minutes remaining sealed offensive MVP honors for the 5-foot-8, 216-pound running back in the nation’s longest-running college football all-star game, which was played at Tropicana Field.
Morgan started at quarterback for the East and shared playing time with Princeton’s Kevin Davidson and Mississippi State’s Tommy Stevens, who led his team downfield for the winning TD after the West took a 27-24 lead on James Robinson’s 63-yard scoring run.
Robinson, who rushed for 1,899 yards and 18 touchdowns for Illinois State this season, finished with 80 yards rushing on seven attempts. He gained an additional 56 yards on two pass receptions, one a 46-yarder that led to a field goal.
Utah’s Tyler Huntley threw a 7-yard TD pass to San Diego State tight end Parker Houston and North Texas’ Mason Fine tossed a 36-yard scoring pass to Ohio State’s Binjimon Victor to help the West wipe out an early two-touchdown deficit and make it 17-all heading into the fourth quarter.
Lovie adds to staff: Illinois football coach Lovie Smith announced the addition of defensive tackles coach Alfred Davis and defensive ends coach Jimmy Lindsey to the Fighting Illini and the decision of safeties coach Gill Byrd to leave the program.
Byrd, who coached at Illinois for two seasons after working with Smith with the Rams, Bears and Buccaneers, said an illness in his family is prompting it to relocate.
Davis joins Illinois from Hutchinson Community College, where he worked the past two seasons as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. A former Arkansas defensive tackle, he also worked as a graduate assistant with the Razorbacks for two years.
Lindsey coached defensive ends and was the recruiting coordinator the past three seasons at Western Kentucky. A 1999 Chattanooga graduate, his resume includes stops at his alma mater as well as Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee-Martin, Furman and Georgia Southern. He also had four NFL minority coaching internships with the Browns, Lions, Broncos and Chargers.
Assalley on scholarship: Iowa State placekicker Connor Assalley was awarded a scholarship for his season Saturday by Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell.
Assalley finished the 2019 season connecting on 78.9 percent (15 of 19) of his field goals, the fourth-best single-season percentage in ISU history. His 15 field goals also tied for the eighth-most in on the Cyclone season record list. Assalley also led the team in scoring for the second straight season with 94 points.