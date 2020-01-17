College football

Byrd, who coached at Illinois for two seasons after working with Smith with the Rams, Bears and Buccaneers, said an illness in his family is prompting it to relocate.

Davis joins Illinois from Hutchinson Community College, where he worked the past two seasons as associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator. A former Arkansas defensive tackle, he also worked as a graduate assistant with the Razorbacks for two years.

Lindsey coached defensive ends and was the recruiting coordinator the past three seasons at Western Kentucky. A 1999 Chattanooga graduate, his resume includes stops at his alma mater as well as Gardner-Webb, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee-Martin, Furman and Georgia Southern. He also had four NFL minority coaching internships with the Browns, Lions, Broncos and Chargers.

Assalley on scholarship: Iowa State placekicker Connor Assalley was awarded a scholarship for his season Saturday by Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell.

Assalley finished the 2019 season connecting on 78.9 percent (15 of 19) of his field goals, the fourth-best single-season percentage in ISU history. His 15 field goals also tied for the eighth-most in on the Cyclone season record list. Assalley also led the team in scoring for the second straight season with 94 points.

