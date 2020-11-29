Alabama is the unanimous No. 1 again in The Associated Press college football poll as the top eight teams in the rankings held steady for the fourth week in a row.

The Crimson Tide got 62 first-place votes for the second consecutive week and are followed by No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Ohio State and No. 4 Clemson.

Southeastern Conference teams Texas A&M and Florida are fifth and sixth, respectively. Unbeaten Cincinnati is seventh and undefeated BYU is eighth.

The changes in the poll came after that, with Miami inching up to No. 9 and Indiana returning to the top 10.

Oregon's first loss of the season knocked the Ducks out of the top 10, dropping them 12 spots to No. 21.

Iowa, which claimed its fourth straight victory Friday, is No. 24.

UTEP on pause: UTEP suspended football activities Sunday and called off another game after “multiple members” of the football team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Miners won’t play host to Southern Miss as scheduled Friday after scrapping this weekend’s game at Rice because of the positive tests.