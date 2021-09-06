College football

MINNEAPOLIS — With a senior-laden lineup led by running back Mo Ibrahim, Minnesota entered the season with a prime opportunity to bounce back from a rough year and compete with rivals Wisconsin and Iowa for the West Division title.
One week in, the Gophers have already been handed a major setback.
Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury, coach P.J. Fleck announced Monday. The fifth-year player from Baltimore will have surgery Tuesday and need four to six months to recover. He was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection.
“This isn’t like you can just say, ‘OK, we’ll just put the next guy in.’ You can’t do that. He’s such a special player, and I think he's the best back in the country for a lot of reasons. One of the biggest reasons is he’s an unbelievable person, the hardest worker on this team, the heartbeat of the team,” said Fleck, who declined to specify the injury but said Ibrahim sustained a tear.
The severity suggested an Achilles tendon. Ibrahim was hurt on the second-to-last play of the third quarter Thursday against fourth-ranked Ohio State, when he ran to the right side for 1 yard and tried to escape a tackle by safety Ronnie Hickman. After Ibrahim planted his left foot, slow-motion replays on the Fox broadcast showed his leg react as if something had popped inside.
“The specific part, I always leave up to the kids. Not that I’m hiding information. Everybody can watch the video, see it a million times and create your own assumptions,” Fleck said. “I just think there’s something personal to the injury, the exact, specific part."
Ibrahim gave the Gophers the lead with his touchdown runs and set up their first score with a 56-yard run on fourth-and-1 from their 29. They were ahead 21-17 with 5:20 remaining in the third quarter before the Buckeyes pulled away for good.
Bell out for year: Michigan Stadium was silent when Ronnie Bell went down with an injury in the season opener as more than 100,000 fans feared the worse.
It was almost as if they knew what was coming.
Two days later, coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Bell is out for the year with a knee injury.
Bell had a 76-yard touchdown reception and returned a punt 31 yards before injuring his right knee in a 47-14 win over Western Michigan.
Edsall steps down: UConn football coach Randy Edsall has left the program a day after announcing he would retire at the end of the season.
Edsall, whose teams have gone just 6-32 since he returned to the Huskies for a second stint as coach in 2017, will be replaced on an interim basis by defensive coordinator Lou Spanos, the school announced Monday,
Irish survive: Coach Brian Kelly knows his No. 9 Fighting Irish need to improve in several areas. A difficult season opener on the road was all the proof he needed.
Notre Dame blew an 18-point lead at Florida State on Sunday night before regrouping to win 41-38 in overtime.
“When you are up 38-20 on the road and you give that lead up, many teams do not get out of there with a victory,” Kelly said Monday. “Our guys hung in there. We came up with the big stop when we needed it defensively. They just showed their mettle and grit. As I said last night, I really like this group. We got a lot to do, a lot of work to clean up.”
The Irish’s home opener is Saturday against Toledo of the Mid-American Conference.