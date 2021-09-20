The College Football Playoff management committee is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss the feedback members have received from campuses since a 12-team expansion plan was unveiled in June.
After the 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame's athletic director get together this week, they plan to reconvene early next week in Chicago with the university presidents who make up the CFP's board of managers.
“As you know, we spent the summer talking to our constituents and anybody that had a dog in the the fight, trying to take their temperature and determine the feasibility of moving forward with what has been recommended. And probably not only the feasibility but the desirability,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday.
“I imagine a fair amount of the meeting on Wednesday will be reporting out on that and working on reconciling whatever differences there may be among the 11 members of the management committee.”
Wednesday's meeting is scheduled to be held in North Texas, though some of the participants may join remotely.
Bowlsby was part of a four-person subcommittee that — at the direction of the board of managers — worked on expansion models for about two years. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey and Mountain West Commissioner Craig Thompson were also on the expansion working group.
What they came up with was a 12-team format that would include six conference champions and six at-large teams and games played both on campus and at bowl sites. That recommendation was presented to the full management committee and then the presidents in June.
The presidents agreed to proceed with the process while not committing to expansion.
The proposal was mostly met with enthusiasm and praise from the other commissioners, some of whom have publicly called for the playoff to grow from its current four-team format.
But after it was announced in July that Texas and Oklahoma would be moving from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference by 2025, leaders in other leagues seemed to take a step back and reconsider what that would mean for the next evolution of the CFP.
Game times set: Starting times for Iowa State and Illinois' home football games on Oct. 2 were announced Monday.
The Cyclones will host Kansas at 6 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium. FS1 will televise the game. The Fighting Illini have an 11 a.m. kickoff, hosting Charlotte in a game to be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Huskers back out: Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin Jr. is out indefinitely, and possibly for the season, with a knee injury he sustained in the loss at Oklahoma.
Coach Scott Frost said Monday that Ervin has an injury to his right patellar tendon, which runs from the bottom of the kneecap to the top of the shinbone.
Ervin was hurt late in the third quarter when he took a handoff and, untouched, slipped at the line of scrimmage. He immediately grabbed his right knee and was on crutches as he walked to the team bus after the game.
Ervin has 37 carries, most among the running backs, for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Purdue’s Bell OK: Purdue receiver David Bell used his Twitter account to tell fans he was all right after Saturday's scary scene at No. 12 Notre Dame.
It's still unclear when the Boilermakers could get their biggest playmaker back on the field.
Coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday that Bell is in the concussion protocol and his status for this weekend's Big Ten opener against Illinois remains unclear.
Bell was injured when Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton hit the Big Ten's 2019 Freshman of the Year in the back, driving him face-first into the ground.