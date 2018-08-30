MINNEAPOLIS — True freshman walk-on Zack Annexstad threw two touchdown passes to Tyler Johnson in his debut, and Minnesota opened the season by overwhelming New Mexico State in a 48-10 victory on Thursday night.
Antoine Winfield Jr. pitched in the first punt return for a score by the Gophers in five years, a 76-yard zigzag through an Aggies coverage unit that missed six tackles during the play. Winfield's was the third of four straight touchdowns for Minnesota in the second quarter.
Backup wide receiver Seth Green scored twice on direct snaps inside the 10-yard line, a clever twist from offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca that punctuated a 522-yard performance by the Gophers. Rodney Smith rushed 24 times for 153 yards, lightening the load on Annexstad in just the second time in major college football history that a true freshman walk-on quarterback started a season opener.
According to Minnesota's research, Baker Mayfield was the only other one for Texas Tech in 2013. The last true freshman quarterback to start a season for the Gophers was Tim Salem in 1980. Adam Weber, the program's all-time leading passer, was a redshirt freshman when he took over the job in 2007.
Annexstad completed 16 of 33 passes for 220 yards and no interceptions before yielding to backup Tanner Morgan midway through the fourth quarter.
UCF 56, UConn 17: McKenzie Milton threw for 346 yards and five touchdowns and No. 21 UCF routed UConn to extend the longest winning streak in the nation to 14 games.
The reigning American Athletic Conference offensive player of the year completed 24 of 32 passes and ran for another 50 yards.
