College football

Indiana coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spent countless hours during the unexpectedly long, uncertain offseason looking for an edge.

The answer jumped right off last season's game tapes.

As Wommack kept sifting through the footage, he realized the opposing offenses recognized the Hoosiers defensive schemes too easily. So Wommack started mixing things up, came into the fall with a revised plan and has embraced the early results.

“I thought, at times, we were a little too man oriented,” Wommack said Monday. “We had some great pressures and great blitzes but the ball was coming out before we could get there and the offense knew what we were in. Obviously, we looked at that in the offseason and we had to do a better job schematically. I think it has made our players' production better when we actually are in man coverage."

The changes have given Indiana (2-0) a completely different look on the field and on paper.