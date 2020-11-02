College football

Indiana coach Tom Allen and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack spent countless hours during the unexpectedly long, uncertain offseason looking for an edge.
The answer jumped right off last season's game tapes.
As Wommack kept sifting through the footage, he realized the opposing offenses recognized the Hoosiers defensive schemes too easily. So Wommack started mixing things up, came into the fall with a revised plan and has embraced the early results.
“I thought, at times, we were a little too man oriented,” Wommack said Monday. “We had some great pressures and great blitzes but the ball was coming out before we could get there and the offense knew what we were in. Obviously, we looked at that in the offseason and we had to do a better job schematically. I think it has made our players' production better when we actually are in man coverage."
The changes have given Indiana (2-0) a completely different look on the field and on paper.
Currently, only two teams in the East Division are unbeaten — No. 3 Ohio State and No. 13 Indiana. After opening the season with their first upset of a top-10 team in 33 years and moving into the Top 25 for only the second time since 1994, the Hoosiers' encore was a 37-21 victory at Rutgers that gave them their highest ranking since October 1987.
If they snap a 24-game losing streak to No. 23 Michigan (1-1) on Saturday, the Hoosiers could be bound for their first top-10 appearance since September 1969.
Mullen fined: The Southeastern Conference fined Florida coach Dan Mullen $25,000 on Monday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl against Missouri.
The league also reviewed video of the fight and issued half-game suspensions for Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey. Each of them will sit out the first half of Missouri’s next game, against No. 5 Georgia on Nov. 14.
Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell, who were ejected from the game for fighting, will be suspended for the first half against the Bulldogs next week in Jacksonville. NCAA fighting rules mandate an automatic half-game suspension for the ensuing game.
Missouri linebacker Tre Williams was ejected for a flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct foul and will not be punished further.
No advantage: Nebraska coach Scott Frost let out a chuckle when he heard Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters the Cornhuskers would have a big advantage going into Saturday's game because they were coming off an open date.
“Maybe if this was week 7 or 8, having a week off would be nice,” Frost said Monday. “We’ve only played one game. Pat is one of the smartest guys in the country probably, but I don’t know if I agree with him on that one.”
That was about the only light moment during Frost's weekly videoconference with reporters. The coach is frustrated, not just by the global pandemic that has disrupted life for everyone, but by associated factors that have kept the Huskers from playing. Some teams in the country already have played seven or even eight games.
“I think we've had more practices with one game under our belt than any football team in the history of football,” Frost said.
What Frost called a “broken, messed up year” has seen the Big Ten originally decide not to play a fall football season and then reverse course and start in earnest Oct. 24.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!