INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The LA Bowl will not play its inaugural game until 2021 after organizers announced Monday that this year’s game was being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The scheduled Dec. 30 matchup at SoFi Stadium was supposed to pair the Mountain West champion with a team from the Pac-12.
The LA Bowl is the 11th bowl game to be postponed this year. That leaves 33 bowl games currently scheduled plus the College Football Playoff championship game.
The postponement leaves the Mountain West with two bowl ties — the Famous Idaho Potato and Arizona bowls. The Pac-12 is down to a New Year's Six game along with the Alamo, Independence and Armed Forces bowls.
Trump to attend: President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend this weekend's Army-Navy football game in New York, the U.S. Naval Academy's athletic director said Monday.
The game on Saturday at the U.S. Military Academy's homefield in West Point, New York, will mark the first time the storied rivalry will be held at an academy’s field since 1943, Chet Gladchuk told the Naval Academy's Board of Visitors.
“The president’s going to make it,” Gladchuk said. “I just found out a few moments ago he’ll be at the game.”
The game generally takes place at a neutral field. It had been scheduled to be played at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, but limits on the size of the crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have prevented all midshipmen and cadets from attending. Students from both schools will be at Michie Stadium, but no fans.
Beamer introduced: Shane Beamer was an assistant at South Carolina in 2010 when the Gamecocks made their only appearance in the Southeastern Conference title game.
Things didn't go well that day; South Carolina lost to eventual national champion Auburn 56-17.
At his introduction Monday as South Carolina's new head coach, Beamer vowed that South Carolina would return to Atlanta “and this time we'll finish the job.”
Beamer, named to replace fired Will Muschamp, laid out his vision in turning around South Carolina, which has gone 6-16 the past two years and 5-15 in the SEC.
Kicker opts out: Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia has opted out of the Volunteers' final two games of the season, citing injuries and a need to focus on his mental well-being.
