College Guide: Talking to your kids about consent is important

Setting physical boundaries when it comes to intimate relationships and partners is awkward, but it’s also the best way to make sure no one is pressuring anyone to do anything they don’t want to do.
Consenting and asking for consent means that everyone is clear about their wants and needs and that partners are respecting each other’s limits.
As parents, it’s important that we have these tough conversations with our kids and help them to have these conversations with their partners. Children who understand consent are more likely to have healthy, respectful and safe sexual experiences.
What Consent Means
Asking for consent, Planned Parenthood says, is as simple as saying, “Can I (action)?” Or “Do you want me to (action)? And listen to the answer. Pay attention to your partner’s body language and tone. If your partner says yes, then you can proceed. If your partner says no, then you don’t have consent. Those are pretty clear lines, right?
Here’s where it gets tough. If your partner says yes but their body language says no, or if they don’t seem sure, you do not have consent. Check in before continuing. Say things like, “I want to make sure you want to do this,” or “It’s OK if you’re not into this.”
Talking About Consent at Any Age
Big talks are hard, but little talks over time add up. Talk to your children when you see a scene on TV or in a movie. Look for teachable moments everywhere, even in fairy tales, like when Prince Charming kisses a sleeping Sleeping Beauty, says the Australian parenting website Raising Children.net.au.
For younger children, couch consent in terms of personal boundaries. Teach your children to say no to hugs, tickles or kisses if they don’t feel comfortable. You can also teach them about setting boundaries in general, pointing out that it’s OK to tell a friend no if they’re uncomfortable in any situation, sexual or not.
For older children, you can get more in depth about sexual consent and certain situations. If you see someone drinking on television, that might be a good time to talk about consent while under the influence.