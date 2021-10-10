College Guide: Talking to your kids about consent is important

Setting physical boundaries when it comes to intimate relationships and partners is awkward, but it’s also the best way to make sure no one is pressuring anyone to do anything they don’t want to do.

Consenting and asking for consent means that everyone is clear about their wants and needs and that partners are respecting each other’s limits.

As parents, it’s important that we have these tough conversations with our kids and help them to have these conversations with their partners. Children who understand consent are more likely to have healthy, respectful and safe sexual experiences.

What Consent Means

Asking for consent, Planned Parenthood says, is as simple as saying, “Can I (action)?” Or “Do you want me to (action)? And listen to the answer. Pay attention to your partner’s body language and tone. If your partner says yes, then you can proceed. If your partner says no, then you don’t have consent. Those are pretty clear lines, right?

Here’s where it gets tough. If your partner says yes but their body language says no, or if they don’t seem sure, you do not have consent. Check in before continuing. Say things like, “I want to make sure you want to do this,” or “It’s OK if you’re not into this.”