COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: TIU shoots down hosting Bees

As the St. Ambrose University men's basketball team packed up and left Lee Lohman Arena for an extended holiday break, they maybe should have been given one final assignment — ask St. Nicholas for a victory for Christmas.
The Fighting Bees were handed their seventh straight defeat in Tuesday's matinee, falling 97-83 to Trinity International in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference contest between a pair of short-handed clubs trying to tread water before getting back to full strength.
As it turned out, the visiting Trojans had a more explosive offense and used that in a breakaway stretch in the first half. They then displayed a torrid second-half offense for their second victory in four weeks over the Bees, who gave up their most points in a game this season.
Despite missing two NAIA All-Americans who usually start as well as their sixth man, the Trojans had plenty of firepower despite playing just seven players — five of those guards.
For the game, TIU drilled 14 of 32 3-pointers and shot 73.1% (19 of 26) from the field in the second half as the Trojans built on a 43-35 halftime lead.
“We knew that they were great shooters out there; our scouting report was really good on them,” said SAU sophomore guard Jake Friel, who led the Bees with a collegiate-high 27 points. “We knew coming into the game that we really had to close out and really guard their shooters. They came out firing.”
The Fighting Bees (4-10, 3-6 CCAC) battled for the first 13 minutes of the contest.
SAU took a 28-26 lead when Patrick Torrey scored on a put-back bucket at the 7:52 mark.
Then things fell apart.
TIU (7-8, 4-5 CCAC) answered with 13 straight points. The run started when guard Brandon McQueen (game-high 32 points) skied well above the rim for a tip-in putback and Jack Kahoun (26 points on 8-of-11 shooting from deep) drilled two 3s from in front of the SAU bench. Nabil Kone hit a long two-pointer from the top of the key and Kyonte Thomas (seven points, seven rebounds) drilled another triple for a 39-28 TIU advantage at the 4:18 mark of the half.
“That was huge,” said TIU coach Greg Miller of that run and getting some separation. “We preach in our program 'contain and sustain’ — sustain our runs and contain theirs as long as you can. That was one thing we were able to do there. We are very explosive offensively; when one guys sees a shot go, usually the next guy is going to see a shot go.”
In that run, TIU, which beat SAU 92-88 at its place in November, scored on seven of 10 possessions.
“We just couldn’t get stops when we needed them,” said SAU coach Ray Shovlain, whose team had three turnovers in that 13-0 TIU spree.
As it turned out, the Bees, who also got 21 points from Will Spriggs, couldn’t get many stops in the second half either. Without starter Jake Conerty because of an illness and two other contributors, the hosts couldn’t get any offensive consistency against a ball-hounding and trapping Trojan defense.
SAU got as close as five, 61-56, when Tom Kazanecki (11 points, five rebounds) hit from in the paint with 13:23 left in regulation. From there, the Trojans scored on 18 of their last 22 possessions and blew open the contest.
“This is really kind of a character builder right now,” said Shovlain of his club that has battled injuries and illnesses for the last few weeks. “When everything is going your way, it’s Easy Street. If things don’t go the way you think it should, or the ball doesn’t bounce the way you want, it shows the character of the individuals.
“We really challenged our guys. … Go home for break and enjoy your family and friends, but when you come back, be ready to get going. Over the year, we’ve had some really good teams and they’ve all been second-half teams. … We have to make sure everybody focuses on that.”
And maybe sending that wish list to Santa may not hurt either.
College women
St. Ambrose 67, Texas Lutheran 50: The St. Ambrose University women’s basketball team did some more high-stepping in the second game of its Texas swing on Tuesday and the Bees stomped their way to a 67-50 victory over hosting Texas Lutheran in Seguin, Texas.
Leading 15-11 late in the opening quarter, the Bees added two Maddy Cash free throws and an Anna Plumer triple to close the first frame with a 20-11 advantage. SAU then opened the second stanza with the first 11 points to take control of the contest and roll to its eighth straight win.
Plumer opened that second-quarter with another triple and the 14-1 Bees also got two buckets from former Bettendorf High School standout Kylie Wroblewski to break out to a 31-11 lead before the hosts got back on the board.
Jaynee Prestegaard led SAU’s offense with a game-high 17 points. Shayne Smith added 15 and Wroblewski 12 as the Bees rolled to a 40-18 halftime lead.
The Bees are off until hosting their SAU Classic on Dec. 28 & 30, facing Midland University and seventh-ranked Marian, respectively, in 5 p.m. games.