COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: TIU shoots down hosting Bees

As it turned out, the Bees, who also got 21 points from Will Spriggs, couldn’t get many stops in the second half either. Without starter Jake Conerty because of an illness and two other contributors, the hosts couldn’t get any offensive consistency against a ball-hounding and trapping Trojan defense.

SAU got as close as five, 61-56, when Tom Kazanecki (11 points, five rebounds) hit from in the paint with 13:23 left in regulation. From there, the Trojans scored on 18 of their last 22 possessions and blew open the contest.

“This is really kind of a character builder right now,” said Shovlain of his club that has battled injuries and illnesses for the last few weeks. “When everything is going your way, it’s Easy Street. If things don’t go the way you think it should, or the ball doesn’t bounce the way you want, it shows the character of the individuals.

“We really challenged our guys. … Go home for break and enjoy your family and friends, but when you come back, be ready to get going. Over the year, we’ve had some really good teams and they’ve all been second-half teams. … We have to make sure everybody focuses on that.”