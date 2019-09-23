Cyclones' Purdy honored
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy was named Monday as the Big 12 offensive player of the week.
The sophomore broke the school single-game record for total offense with 510 yards in the Cyclones' 72-20 victory over Louisiana-Monroe, accounting for six touchdowns in the win. Purdy's career-high 435 passing yards in the game fell five yards shy of the ISU school record.
Iowa, ISU, Illini plans set
Kickoff times and telecast plans for football games involving Iowa, Iowa State and Illinois on Oct. 5 were finalized on Monday.
Iowa State's home game that day against TCU has been set for an 11 a.m. kickoff and will be televised by either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
Illinois' game at Minnesota will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by BTN.
The Hawkeyes' game at Michigan was previously announced for an 11 a.m. kickoff. It was announced Monday the game will be televised by FOX, including KLJB in the Quad-Cities.
Illini punter recognized
Illinois punter Blake Hayes was named Monday as the Big Ten special teams player of the week.
The junior from Melbourne, Australia, deposited five of his eight punts in Saturday's loss to Nebraska inside the 20-yard line, including a 59-yard effort to the 2-yard line which was followed by a fumble and Illini score on the next play.
Hayes averaged 45.9 yards on his eight punts.
Valley honors Panthers' Smith
Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson Smith has been named by the Missouri Valley Football Conference as its defensive player of the week.
The junior finished with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for a loss among his nine tackles in the Panthers' victory over Idaho State. Smith also forced a fumble and broke up a pass in the win as part of a dominant defensive performance by UNI.
College Sports Madness also selected Smith as its Missouri Valley defensive player of the week.
Former Ole Miss QB Snead dies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jevan Snead went to Mississippi to rekindle a promising football career that had stalled at Texas. By the time he left the Rebels, with a year of eligibility remaining, he ranked among the most prolific passers in school history.
Snead was found dead in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night by officers responding to a call about a deceased person near downtown. He was 32.
A police spokeswoman said the death was not considered suspicious. Police and the Travis County medical examiner's office provided no further information Monday.
Purdue QB still in protocol
Purdue quarterback Elijah Sindelar already has spent two weeks going through the concussion protocol.
He's going to need better results this week to be cleared for Saturday's Big Ten opener against Minnesota. Coach Jeff Brohm indicated Monday that Sindelar suffered a setback late last week that could keep the Boilermakers' starter out for a second straight game.
Sindelar was injured on Purdue's final offensive play in a 42-24 victory over Vanderbilt on Sept. 7.
Indiana loses tackle to injury
Coy Cronk anchored Indiana's offensive line for 3½ seasons.
Now the Hoosiers must scramble to find a replacement.
Coach Tom Allen said Monday the four-year starter, captain and longtime blind-side pass protector will miss the rest of the season with a lower right leg injury. Cronk is expected to have surgery later this week and could return next season because he still has a fifth year of eligibility available.
