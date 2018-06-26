Cyclones add to recruiting class
AMES, Iowa —In the week leading up to the NCAA recruiting dead period, which took effect Monday, the Iowa State football team added a number of building blocks to its future.
DK Blaylock, a 2019 three-star wide receiver out of New Deal, Texas, committed to ISU on Sunday, giving the Cyclones their fifth commitment of the past week.
He joins running back Leonard Glass, linebacker Aric Horne and offensive lineman Darrell Simmons in the class of 2019. The Cyclones also received a commitment from 2020 quarterback Aidan Bouman of Buffalo, Minnesota.
Blaylock is the 124th-ranked player in Texas, according to 247Sports. He was considering Illinois a host of smaller schools.
Blaylock, 6-foot-5 and 170 pounds, fits the mold of what ISU has tried to build within its wide receiver ranks with his size and athleticism. He is the 14th commitment in ISU’s upcoming class, which ranks sixth in the Big 12 and 35th nationally, according to 247Sports.
Wigginton to attend two camps
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton has been selected to participate in the Nike Basketball Academy and Chris Paul Elite Guard Camp next month.
Wigginton, who averaged 16.7 points per game as a freshman and is the Big 12’s top returning scorer, will be one of 20 college guards at the Chris Paul camp Aug. 1-4 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He then will attend the Nike academy in Thousand Oaks, California, from Aug. 8-12.
Wigginton set Iowa State freshman records for points per game and 3-pointers made (69) last season, becoming only the eighth freshman in Big 12 history to score 300 points in league play.
WSU QB had brain damage
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — The family of the Washington State football player who died of suicide in January said the 21-year-old quarterback had extensive brain damage that's been linked to concussions from playing the sport.
Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his apartment with a gunshot wound and a suicide note on Jan. 16.
Mark and Kym Hilinski told NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday that the Mayo Clinic requested to do an autopsy of their son's brain. The interview comes alongside the debut of a new Sports Illustrated documentary about the family's search for answers.
The family in those interviews said the autopsy results indicated that their son had signs of extensive brain damage known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, which has been found in hundreds of former NFL players.
The sophomore quarterback was last seen alive the same day, when he dropped a teammate off on campus for morning class. Police said the rifle belonged to a teammate and that Hilinski took it without the teammate's knowledge on or before Jan. 12.
Kym Hilinski said they were shocked and numb after finding out that he had shot himself. She said he'd never shot a gun until the day before he died.
There were no verbal signs that the young football player was suffering. His mother said he was quiet, reserved but always happy.
