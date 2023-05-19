Baseball

Wisconsin-Stevens Point 6, Augustana 4: Stranding 11 runners on base was the culprit in the Vikings' opening loss in the NCAA Division III regional tournament held at Zimmerman Field on the Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus on Friday.

It sends Augie (38-8) to play an elimination game against Loras at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The regular season and conference tournament champions of the CCIW are nearing the end of the road.

Down 3-0 after four full innings, Matt Ozanic ripped an RBI double for the Vikings first run of the day in the top of the fifth. Pinch-hitter Ethan Sosnowski registered a run-scoring single and Alex Simon got hit by a pitch in the sixth, but they left the bases loaded.

The Pointers jumped to the front with a two-run home run off the bat of Kamden Oliver in the fourth. They added three insurance runs in the fifth on an Oliver RBI double and a Brenden Canterbury two-run homer.

Maifield, McGinnis and Zachary Vrbanic each recorded two hits for Augie. Harrison Boushele was saddled with the loss on the mound.

McHenry County 14, Black Hawk 10: The Braves never solved the riddle that is the Scots as the latter defeated the former for the second straight day, this time an elimiantion game in the NJCAA Region IV Division II tournament on Friday.

Black Hawk (37-24) ends its season in the regional tournament for the third consecutive season. It led 9-2 after 4.5 innings on the strength of a three-run top of the first, four in the third and two insurance runs in the fifth.

Then, McHenry County rallied.

The Scots tallied four runs in the bottom half of the fifth, then took the lead for good with a five-spot in the seventh. Two more runs were added in the eighth. Five of the pitchers Black Hawk used allowed 10 walks and 10 earned runs.

Lucas Spence paced the Braves with four RBIs while Christian Hobbs notched four hits. Eliezer De Los Santos recorded three hits.