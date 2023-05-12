Baseball

Augustana 7, North Central 4: Riding a now 19-game win streak, the top-seeded Vikings reached the CCIW championship game by triumphing over the second-seeded Cardinals on Friday night at Swanson Stadium in Moline.

Augie (37-6) will face fifth-seeded Illinois Wesleyan in Saturday's title game at 11 a.m. The Titans have won three straight elimination games over the last two days.

A three-run bottom of the second put the Vikings in front as Michael Aragon, Cole Green and Alex Simon all notched RBIs. Down 3-2 in the fifth, North Central jumped to the lead on a solo home run by Rob Marinec and a run-scoring single off the bat of Dom Listi.

Augie responded in the bottom half as Chase Maifield scored on a wild pitch and Zachary Vrbancic recorded an RBI groundout. It added two insurance runs in the eighth and Addison Southwick slammed the door in the ninth.

Simon, Maifield and Alec McGinnis all notched three hits for the Vikings. Southpaw Jacob Reusch earned his fourth win of the season.

Softball

Oklahoma 9, Iowa State 0 (5 inn.): The fifth-seeded Cyclones were held in check by the top-ranked Sooners in ending their Big 12 tournament with a semifinal setback.

Oklahoma raced out to a 3-0 lead after one full inning, then Grace Lyons belted a three-run home run in the second to cap a four-run frame. Jayda Coleman put the finishing touches on the win with a two-run homer in the third.

Iowa State's (25-30) lone hit came from Pleasant Valley alum Carli Spelhaug.

Augustana falls a game short of title matchup: The Vikings were eliminated from the CCIW tournament, falling in their second game of the day 4-3 in eight innings to top-seeded Illinois Wesleyan on Friday.

Augie (22-20) had two on and no outs in the bottom of the seventh tied at three, but Olivi Blood hit a flyout turned double play, then Laur Koster grounded out to end the threat. Illinois Wesleyan plated the go-ahead run in the eighth and sent the Vikings down in order to reach the title game.

Augie has just four hits, but rallied down 3-1 behind a two-run double by Claudia Buchholz.

Against North Park in their first game of the day, the Vikings scored five unanswered runs to win 5-3. They trailed 3-0 early, tied it in the second and went ahead for good on an RBI single from Blood.