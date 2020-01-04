College report: Augustana men romp past No. 18 Carthage

The No. 18 Carthage Red Men held Augustana scoreless for the first 3-plus minutes of their CCIW clash Saturday night, grabbing a quick six-point lead.

The Vikings made up for it the rest of the first half.

Augustana outscored Carthage 40-16 over the next 13 minutes and never looked back on its way to an 84-68 road win.

Pierson Wofford scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead Augustana (8-4, 2-1), pacing an offense that shot 52.4% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Vikings held the Red Men to 40.4% shooting and 23.5% from 3.

Guard Austin Elledge added 18 points and center Micah Martin 17 for the Vikings.

Crishawn Cook led a quartet of Carthage (9-3, 1-2) players in double figures with 14 points.

Augustana also won the rebounding battle 40-29, led by Lucas Simon's 10-rebound night.

Women's basketball

Carthage 90, Augustana 84: The Vikings held a four-point lead with less than 10 seconds left in regulation but couldn't hold on as the Lady Reds claimed a back-and-forth, double-overtime victory.