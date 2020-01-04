College report: Augustana men romp past No. 18 Carthage

The No. 18 Carthage Red Men held Augustana scoreless for the first 3-plus minutes of their CCIW clash Saturday night, grabbing a quick six-point lead.
The Vikings made up for it the rest of the first half.
Augustana outscored Carthage 40-16 over the next 13 minutes and never looked back on its way to an 84-68 road win.
Pierson Wofford scored 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting to lead Augustana (8-4, 2-1), pacing an offense that shot 52.4% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.
The Vikings held the Red Men to 40.4% shooting and 23.5% from 3.
Guard Austin Elledge added 18 points and center Micah Martin 17 for the Vikings.
Crishawn Cook led a quartet of Carthage (9-3, 1-2) players in double figures with 14 points.
Augustana also won the rebounding battle 40-29, led by Lucas Simon's 10-rebound night.
Women's basketball
Carthage 90, Augustana 84: The Vikings held a four-point lead with less than 10 seconds left in regulation but couldn't hold on as the Lady Reds claimed a back-and-forth, double-overtime victory.
After trailing by double-digits in the third quarter, Augustana took a four-point lead when Gabriela Loiz completed a three-point play with 16 seconds left.
Carthage's Sammie Woodward hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and, after Jeni Crain split a pair of free throws, Carthage's Autumn Kalis tied it with a layup at the buzzer.
Neither team led by more than one possession in overtime until Carthage used a 6-0 run in the second OT to take control.
Loiz, who also scored the last basket of the overtime period, tallied 32 points on on 12-21 shooting. The rest of the Vikings, who were playing without injured starter Justice Edell, shot just 17-64, including 4-32 from 3-point range.
Lauren Hall added 15 for Augustana (7-6, 2-2), and Alexis Jones chipped in a double-double of 13 points and 19 rebounds.
Those included six of Augustana's 25 offensive rebounds as the Vikings, who also forced 16 turnovers, took 23 more shots on the night than the Lady Reds.
Carthage (7-5, 2-1) was led by Woodward's 31 points and nine assists.