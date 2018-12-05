Take away something from the Augustana men's basketball team and the Vikings aren't left without options.
That showed here Wednesday evening as the Vikings turned to their veteran backcourt to lead the nation's third-ranked team to a solid 78-54 non-conference victory over hosting MacMurray.
MacMurray is coached by former Augie assistant Todd Creal, who knows the Vikings system well and always makes it a tough test when these two teams meet.
Senior guard Nolan Ebel and Chrishawn Orange combined to shoot 15-of-22 from the field, combining for 41 points. Ebel led Augie's offense with 21 points and Orange added 20. Off the bench, junior guard Lucas Simon added 10 points.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 84, Lincoln 73: Mercedes Jackson scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead St. Ambrose past Lincoln College on Wednesday.
St. Ambrose never trailed and used a 6-0 run midway through the first quarter to build a lead that they never relinquished.
The Bees (8-3) shot 51.6 percent from the field and outrebounded Lincoln 40-33, including grabbing 20 offensive rebounds. For the game, the teams combined for 37 offensive boards.
Aubrie Carlisle added 14 points for the Bees and Gabrielle Koelker added 10. In all 13 Bees scored.
Lincoln (4-8) was led by Kaleia Monteiro, who posted game highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds.
— Staff report
North Central 69, Augustana 58: A great comeback in the fourth quarter gave the Augustana women's basketball team a spring in its collective step that had been missing for much of the game.
But just as quickly as the Vikings crawled back into Wednesday's CCIW game against North Central, they were right back out of it.
After tying the score at 58 on Jeni Crain's layup with 4:12 left in regulation, the Vikings missed their final nine shots of the contest and watched as the upstart Cardinals scored the final 11 points to pull off the 69-58 upset.
Alexis Jones led the Vikings with 17 points and Izzy Anderson added 12 for the Vikings, who were slowed by 16 turnovers and out-rebounded 45-39.
— Tom Johnston, Lee News Network
