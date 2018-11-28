Men's basketball
St. Ambrose 68, Governors State 65: John Kerr scored the game's final eight points as the No. 18 Bees rallied from a 20-point second half deficit to top the Jaguars Wednesday.
In all Kerr tallied 23 points and 15 rebounds — both game highs — to propel St. Ambrose to the win. Warren Allen added 15 points and Tom Kazanecki chipped in 14 off the bench, hitting all seven of the two-point field goals he attempted.
The Bees still trailed by 17 with 11:33 left before going on a 29-9 run to end the game. Kerr scored 19 of his points after halftime to lead the charge.
Utah State 71, Northern Iowa 52: Luke McDonnell scored a season-high 14 points for the Panthers, but it wasn't enough as Utah State jumped out to a 9-2 lead and never trailed in beating Northern Iowa on Wednesday.
Utah State succeeded in part by limiting Northern Iowa freshman AJ Green. Green, who averages 18.3 points per game, scored just seven on 2-13 shooting.
Sam Merrill scored a game-high 20 points for Utah State in the win.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 65, Governors State 58: The Bees scored the final 10 points of the game to grab a conference win against the Jaguars on Wednesday.
Trailing by three points with 2:08 left, St. Ambrose's Hailey Cook was fouled and hit both free throws. After a pair of Governor State misses, Cook struck again, hitting a jumper to give the Bees a 59-58 lead.
Madi Epperson and Gabrielle Koelker hit six free throws in the final six seconds to clinch the win for St. Ambrose (6-3, 3-1).
Candace Finnin led the Bees with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Epperson added 12 points and Cook 11 for the Bees.
St. Ambrose trailed 19-6 after a first quarter in which it hit only one shot from the field and shot only 20 percent from the field in the first half. The Bees rallied to shoot better after intermission, including going 15-16 from the free throw line.
UW-Whitewater 75, Augustana 67: Not even a record-setting game from senior standout Izzy Anderson could save the Augustana women's basketball team Wednesday night.
For much of the contest, the Vikings played right with the 17th-ranked team in the country – in fact, outplayed them at times with Anderson leading the charge.
However, an offensive dryspell in the back half of the third quarter gave the visiting UW-Whitewater Warhawks just enough cushion to hold on for a 75-67 non-conference victory over the Vikings at Carver Center.
Anderson, the former Alleman prep, showed she can be one of the best in the country, too, tying an Augie single-game record with 37 points. That matched the mark set by Mary McGivern in 1989.
The Vikings (3-3) went scoreless for over five minutes in the third period as 4-1 Whitewater opened its first double-digit lead of the contest. Augie had pulled to within 44-41 at the 5:08 mark when Anderson hit two free throws. However, the Vikings didn't score again until Anderson hit a bucket with :05.7 left in the frame.
— Tom Johnston, Lee News Network
South Dakota 64, Iowa State 59: A furious fourth-quarter comeback fell just short as the Cyclones fell to South Dakota in their first game as a ranked team this season.
The No. 23 Cyclones shot just 27.5 percent from the field for the first three quarters to dig themselves into a 16-point hole before hitting 72.7 percent in the fourth to make the game close.
Iowa State had a chance to tie in the final minute, but a Bridget Carleton 3-pointer was off the mark and South Dakota's Madison McKeever hit two free throws to deal the win.
Madison Wise scored 19 to lead the Cyclones (5-1), with Carleton chipping in 14.
Clemson 69, Illinois 67: Brandi Beasley hit a 3-pointer with nine seconds left to send Illinois' Big Ten/ACC Challenge game against Clemson to force overtime, but the Illini could't capitalize, falling to the Tigers Wednesday.
Arieal Scott scored 15 off the bench to lead the Illini, but her 3-point attempt at the overtime buzzer didn't fall. Cierra Rice and Beasley chipped in 13 points apiece for the Illini (4-2) and Alex Wittinger grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.