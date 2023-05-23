Men's golf

Braves fire a 326 on day one: Black Hawk sits in 21st out of 22 teams after round one of the NJCAA Division II Championships held at Swan Lake Resort in Plymouth, Indiana with a team score of 326 (38-over par).

South Mountain Community College leads Parkland by two shots, 281-283, and Kirkwood sits in third at a 284. Heartland's Mason Minkel ripped a 9-under 63 to lead by four shots.

The Braves top golfer was Mason Steinert with a 3-over 75, sitting in a tie for 49th. He played the front-nine at even par, ending with a pair of birdies on Nos. 5 and 9. He had three bogeys, all on Par-4s, in the final nine holes.

Luke Lofgren is at 5-over 77 and tied for 68th after a colorful scoreboard.

Lofgren opened with a double bogey on the Par-3 second that was 155-yards long. Two straight birdies was followed with three straight bogeys in five of the last six holes. Then he played the back-nine at 2-over par.

Sam Spurgetis (86), Evan Lane (88) and Major Chisholm (93) rounded out the Braves scoring. The Braves will return to the course on Wednesday for round two.

Women's golf

Bees shoot 365 on opening round: St. Ambrose sits in 29th place out of 30 teams after the first 18 holes of the NAIA women's championships at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

British Columbia has a four-shot edge on Keiser University in the team standings. Three players navigated the PGA Tour course with an even-par round of 71 to share the 18-hole lead.

The Bees top two players are sitting in a tie for 132nd in Leah Sullivan and Katherine Speer. Both shot an 89 (18-over par). Kara Williams was third with a 92 while Audrey McAleer (95) and Amara Lytle (97) rounded out their scoring.

The second round kicks off on Wednesday.