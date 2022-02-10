College report: Black Hawk women win

Men's basketball

Black Hawk 99, Carl Sandburg 95: After trailing by eight at halftime Thursday, the Braves rallied to force overtime against Carl Sandburg.

From there, Donyae McCaskill took over.

The freshman guard scored nine of his 23 points in the extra session as the Braves pulled away for the win.

Jacob Profit led the Braves with 27 points, including all 11 the team scored in the fourth quarter. Delaney Little added 19 for the Braves.

Women's basketball

Black Hawk 81, Carl Sandburg 35: Black Hawk jumped out to a 24-3 lead after the first quarter and didn't let up the defense until the game was well in hand in its blowout win over Carl Sandburg on Thursday.

Carl Sandburg scored more than half of its points in the fourth quarter after trailing 59-17 through three.

Megan Teal led Black Hawk with 16 points and Khloe Damm chipped in a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Kayla Jones and Mekiyah Harris each added 12 points for Black Hawk.

